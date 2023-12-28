This age-old infusion (and number 1 in France) would be the absolute grandmother’s remedy for coughs and sore throats

#ageold #infusion #number #France #absolute #grandmothers #remedy #coughs #sore #throats

Every winter, it is impossible to miss the traditional illnesses which have now become common as a tree at Christmas. We get colds, we cough… In short, even when we do our best not to get sick, there is always a moment when unfortunately, the nose runs and the throat scratches.

But there’s no question of letting yourself get discouraged! If we often give in to the ease of taking medications in pharmacies, we also hear more and more medical studies indicating that these medications are not only good for us. So when in doubt, we can bet on ancestral, natural solutions and perhaps less discussed about getting back on our feet. And to get better and take care of your throat, we found the right brew.

And it’s the thyme that runs

The age-old solution for taking care of your throat when you are sick (or when you feel that you are going to be sick) is thyme herbal tea. Yes yes ! Far from us the idea of ​​making a man Kamel de Loft Story 2 (from Time?), but it is clear that this herb is devilishly effective in restoring a healthy and soft throat!

Our recommendation: the 2 marmots infusion with thyme, without added flavors. She associates 3 thyms, including one from wild picking, harvested from the best terroirs and at the best season. This beneficial cocktail against winter ills – the WHO itself recommends thyme “ against coughs during colds or bronchitis, and as gargles against laryngitis and inflammation of the tonsils » – with a warm ocher yellow color, it is as good for our respiratory system as it is for our taste buds with its woody, fresh and camphorous notes.

It’s impossible not to let yourself be captivated by its warm and sweet scents, from the first sip, you are transported to the heart of the Mediterranean scrubland. We then understand better why it is the number 1 infusion in France, which pleases us all the more as it is also packaged in teabags without clips, strings or labels.

Infusion Thym

The 2 Marmots

Box of 30 sachets, €5.30