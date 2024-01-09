This ajiaco ingredient contributes to the eyesight due to its vitamins, which one is it?

#ajiaco #ingredient #contributes #eyesight #due #vitamins

Ajiaco is undoubtedly one of the typical dishes, not only of the gastronomy of Bogotá, but also of the entire country and is part of the 50 best soups in the world. In its original preparation, different varieties of potatoes are used, such as pastusa, sabanera and criolla potatoes; cob, chicken, mainly the breast and guascas, a pre-Hispanic herb that gives it a characteristic flavor.

Guasca is not a very common herb in gastronomy, sometimes it can be considered and grow as a weed, however, it would have pharmacological, antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant and antidiabetic properties, according to research published in the scientific journal Heliyon.

Guasca leaf properties

According to the study mentioned above, guasca has free radical scavengers, which cause inflammation and contribute to the appearance of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, just like other foods, such as onion.

Likewise, this study showed that extracts from this plant could be used to control diseases such as flu, the common cold, colon cancer and liver diseases.

You may be interested in:

Another of its benefits is that it can reduce blood glucose levels. According to one of its conclusions, consuming guasca daily can help control diabetes.

Regarding their nutritional properties, various studies have shown their importance in human nutrition and health, as they have significant amounts of proteins, fatty acids, minerals and carbohydrates.

Eye health benefits

This plant is also a good source of vitamin C, which is essential to prevent some diseases and its deficiency generates different symptoms in the body, in addition to helping with eye health.

According to Vision Direct, a clinic specialized in eye care, vitamin C, present in different foods, such as guasca, helps reduce the risk of developing diseases such as macular degeneration, that is, loss of vision or blurred vision, associated with age, cataracts, glaucoma, and corneal infections and ulcers.

This is just one of the essential vitamins for eye health, in addition to other vitamins such as vitamin A, present in foods such as carrots, vitamin E, found in foods such as avocado and spinach. In addition to other minerals such as iron, calcium and zinc.

Foods with vitamin C

According to the United States National Institute of Health, NIH, daily amounts of vitamin C will depend on other factors such as age. For example, for adult women the recommended amount is 75 milligrams, while for men it is 90 milligrams.

These are some foods rich in vitamin C, according to the NIH:

Citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerines, grapefruits and lemons.

Red and green peppers.

Kiwi.

Strawberries.

Broccoli.

Watermelon.

Tomatoes.

Guava.

Passion fruit.

Mango.