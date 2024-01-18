This animal turns black when irritated

#animal #turns #black #irritated

The dominant males of an Indonesian fish species can turn black when agitated. The individuals of the Oryzias celebensis rice fish want to emphasize their dominance with this step, LiveScience reports.

The researchers set up three tanks to test the conditions under which the males went dark. Two tanks were covered in algae – one with two males and one female and the other with three males. The third had no algae, only two males and one female.

The fish in the algal aquarium constantly attacked each other, but not in the other, suggesting that the animals may need some kind of cover to feel safe to attack. The experts also noticed that the fish that left a black mark attacked everyone, however, the male that did not turn black only attacked its companions without a mark and the females.

This is not the first fish species in which a similar phenomenon has been observed during the interaction of cells containing pigment granules with neurotransmitters.

In rainbow guppies, for example, the eyes of the dominant fish turn black when they prepare to attack their rival. Robert Heathcoteaccording to the biologist from the University of Oxford, however, in many cases it is precisely the change in color that indicates subordination: the appearance of black bands in marbled perch is more indicative of victims.

