This “anti-inflammatory” food rich in vitamin D, to (re)discover for a healthy winter

#antiinflammatory #food #rich #vitamin #rediscover #healthy #winter

To better resist winter, it’s time to (re)discover a food rich in vitamin D and with anti-inflammatory benefits.

Cold, viruses, lack of sun… Winter is not always kind to our body. To stay in shape, there are tips, particularly in terms of diet. An immunologist recommends certain products to avoid getting sick this season. It is also necessary to be careful of vitamin D deficiency, recognizable as a common symptom affecting the hands and feet and sometimes confused with a winter illness.

Vogue looks back at an anti-inflammatory food rich in vitamin D. Doctor Vicente Mera, specialist in anti-aging medicine, talks about the superfoods of fatty fish: “They contain a lot of proteins with high biological value”. In addition to vitamin D, they have large quantities of B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, minerals like iron, calcium, potassium… But if salmon is recognized for its benefits, another food is less famous: the sardine.

The rest after this ad

The many benefits of sardines

Great nutritional value, affordable price, available on the plate… Eating sardines has several advantages. It would even help lose weight, strengthen the immune system and protect bones. On the side of brain health, its B12 content would promote the balance of the nervous system. It contains healthy fats that the brain needs. Vitamin D helps prevent brain aging.

Sardines are also good for hair, skin and nails. Vitamin D “intervenes in more than 200 reactions of our body which affect different areas: cardiovascular health, immune system, regulation of so-called happiness hormones, skin diseases, etc.“, precise Vogue. You can eat them canned, although it is recommended to favor fresh sardines and choose some that do not contain too much salt and are macerated in olive oil. It actually preserves the fatty acid content better.

More how to eat sardines ? You can enjoy them grilled with vegetables, baked with leeks, pan-fried with lemon or even roasted with vinaigrette. The combinations are more numerous than one could imagine: in salad, on a pizza, as a spread, in oriental dumplings, with pasta…

Editor for Aufeminin since 2022, Charlotte is passionate about cinema, French and international, and a fortune reader. Curious about everything, she talks as much about personalities as…

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News