This “anti-inflammatory” food rich in vitamin D, to (re)discover for a healthy winter

To better resist winter, it’s time to (re)discover a food rich in vitamin D and with anti-inflammatory benefits.

Cold, viruses, lack of sun… Winter is not always kind to our body. To stay in shape, there are tips, particularly in terms of diet. An immunologist recommends certain products to avoid getting sick this season. It is also necessary to be careful of vitamin D deficiency, recognizable as a common symptom affecting the hands and feet and sometimes confused with a winter illness.

Vogue looks back at an anti-inflammatory food rich in vitamin D. Doctor Vicente Mera, specialist in anti-aging medicine, talks about the superfoods of fatty fish: “They contain a lot of proteins with high biological value”. In addition to vitamin D, they have large quantities of B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, minerals like iron, calcium, potassium… But if salmon is recognized for its benefits, another food is less famous: the sardine.

The many benefits of sardines

Great nutritional value, affordable price, available on the plate… Eating sardines has several advantages. It would even help lose weight, strengthen the immune system and protect bones. On the side of brain health, its B12 content would promote the balance of the nervous system. It contains healthy fats that the brain needs. Vitamin D helps prevent brain aging.

Sardines are also good for hair, skin and nails. Vitamin D “intervenes in more than 200 reactions of our body which affect different areas: cardiovascular health, immune system, regulation of so-called happiness hormones, skin diseases, etc.“, precise Vogue. You can eat them canned, although it is recommended to favor fresh sardines and choose some that do not contain too much salt and are macerated in olive oil. It actually preserves the fatty acid content better.

More how to eat sardines ? You can enjoy them grilled with vegetables, baked with leeks, pan-fried with lemon or even roasted with vinaigrette. The combinations are more numerous than one could imagine: in salad, on a pizza, as a spread, in oriental dumplings, with pasta…

