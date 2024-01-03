This baby had significant motor problems, here’s what doctors discovered in his brain

Published on January 3, 2024

The least we can say is that Mother Nature sometimes has a gift for creating situations that are barely believable.

Their one-year-old baby presented with significant motor problems and an abnormally high cranial volume; also, his parents took him to the hospital. The doctors were amazed when they examined him: an unlikely host lived in his brain. The little girl underwent emergency surgery.

Parasitic twin

It was the scientific journal Neurology which shared this clinical case. Chinese doctors based in Shanghai have made an astonishing discovery in the brain of a 1 year old baby. Achievement of severe motor problemsthey realized that the little girl was harboring a fetus in her skull.

This rare condition, which seems straight out of a science fiction movie, is called “fetus in fetus” or sometimes parasitic twin phenomenon. This is an anomaly that affects the development of an embryo in a monozygotic twin pregnancy ; that is to say in identical twins/twins. It generally appears at first trimester.

A case of fetus in fetus was observed in a one-year-old girl with motor delay and an excessively large head circumference.

Condition rare

If doctors know how to explain this disorder, they do not currently know why it occurs. THE parasitic twin syndrome occurs when cell division, after fertilization, does not take place correctly. The result is that one of the two embryos finds itself prisoner of the other. Without being completely dead, its development no longer takes place.

The fetus found in the one-year-old’s brain had a spine and upper and lower limbs that were still being formed. Although extremely rare, this case is also not unique. Approximately 1 in 500,000 pregnancies worldwide is affected by this malformation. However, most of the time, the parasitic twin is more likely to be found in the womb of the full-term twin, rather than in his brain.

