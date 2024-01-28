This basketball shoe brand is becoming the Air Jordan for women and girls – Executive Digest

#basketball #shoe #brand #Air #Jordan #women #girls #Executive #Digest

By: Lyndsey D’Arcangelo, Fast Company

While other sneaker brands have struggled to compete against colossal companies like Nike and Adidas, Moolah Kicks has created its own track and asserts itself as the first and only performance brand created by and designed for female basketball players. .

The three-year-old company, known for its iconic women’s sneakers, is growing quickly. In September, it launched the Press Break, basketball sneakers designed specifically for girls between third year and high school, approximately. Moolah now has five styles of sneakers and just launched a line of basketball apparel created by activewear designer Elizabeth McGarry, which includes a compression set, a mesh kit, and exclusive jackets and warm-up pants. The full range of products is available in 450 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the US.

«Moolah went from a shoe to a movement. It’s been really incredible,” says founder and CEO Natalie White, 25 years old. “I believe this is due to the women’s basketball community. We are a grassroots company. Saying that we were created by and for female basketball players goes much further.”

After graduating with a degree in finance from Boston College in 2020, White surprised his professors by venturing into business instead of banking thanks to his love of basketball. While growing up in New York City, he played on the major AAU circuit. He also witnessed the fierce battles on the field in city parks and playgrounds between female basketball players.

What stood out was not just the talent on the court, but also the lack of quality tennis. According to Elizabeth Gardner, chief orthopedic surgeon for athletics at Yale University, female basketball players are more likely to tear their anterior cruciate ligament than their male counterparts. They also have different needs for physical support when it comes to footwear. Increasing stability is essential.

White formed Moolah Kicks in 2020 with the mindset that if mainstream sneaker companies like Nike or Adidas weren’t creating footwear suitable for women, she would do it herself. She spoke to women and girls in the basketball community to find out what they wanted in terms of apparel and jerseys. Often, the players wore sportswear and men’s sneakers. After developing her own model, White tested it on the basketball court before introducing it to consumers, making sure the shoe fit and performed well, and that she could play in it at its fullest. extension (a practice that continues today). The result was shoes and a brand she knew she could support.

“When we started, we were the first and only basketball shoe for women — but, more importantly, the only brand [deste género] on the market», he says. Bigger companies seem to be taking note. Adidas recently unveiled its Exhibit Select court shoe, designed for female players. But Moolah asserts its advantage.

The brand now has sponsorship agreements with professional women’s basketball players and more than 60 NIL athletes at the university level. Instead of wearing signature shoes made for NBA players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Stephon Curry, WNBA’s Courtney Williams opted to wear Moolah Kicks after hearing about their design, now spearheaded by footwear designer Jon Morris, known for creating Shaq’s original Reebok shoe.

“I never thought about a woman’s foot being different from a man’s, but of course they are,” says Williams, who plays defense for the Chicago Sky. “That caught my attention.”

White was also meticulous in courting her target audience. Although Williams and other WNBA players are involved, her focus is primarily on high school and college players because the youth market for women’s basketball is largely untapped. This is also where the relationship between players and tennis develops. So far, the tactic has worked.

Over the past few years, Moolah Kicks has grown rapidly through word of mouth, social media engagement, and growing support from Dick’s. “We saw a brand and a founder who shared our commitment to providing premium performance products for female athletes,” says Carrie Guffey, SVP of merchandising at Dick’s. “We signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Moolah in 2021 and have since more than doubled their in-store presence.”

Dick’s also became an investor in Moolah Kicks through its internal fund, DSG Ventures. In addition to providing financial resources to growing companies and young companies, Dick’s experts share expertise in a variety of areas, including distribution, operations, supply chain, customer relations and more. (Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also invested in Moolah after receiving an email from White introducing the company.)

What started as a simple pre-sale campaign is now a thriving brand. According to White, Moolah Kicks distribution increased 200% compared to the previous year and gross revenue grew 150%. And she has no intention of slowing down.

«Moolah is launching a new future and a new way of looking at women’s basketball, which is: this is our game, it is unique, and this is what we bring to the table», he asserts.