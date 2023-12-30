This change will please PKP passengers. The necessary devices will appear on the trains

#change #PKP #passengers #devices #trains

In the last days of 2023, a contract was signed for the modernization of 45 wagons. Tomasz Gontarz, vice-president of PKP Intercity, announced this on social media.

“At a glance, the last contract this year. We are modernizing 45 wagons to the COMBO standard in our daughter company Remtrak from Idzikowice. The contract value is over PLN 300 million,” he wrote on the X website.

We asked Gontarz whether the company he represents is considering “installing vending machines for coffee, Pepsi, sticks or chocolate bars, especially in long-distance trains where there is no WARS carriage.”

The representative of PKP Intercity gave an affirmative answer. “This year we ordered several dozen vending machines,” wrote Gontarz. He also informed that they will be installed successively in trains in 2024, and ultimately there will be 150 of them.

What amenities will be included in the modernized wagons?

Similarly to the COMBO wagons already owned by PKP Intercity, travel for people with disabilities will be facilitated by a special compartment with space for two people from this group of passengers and two caregivers. It includes, among others, two full-size armchairs and two wheelchair spaces with three-point seat belts, SOS buttons, an individual lighting and air conditioning control panel, and individual tables.

A ramp will make it easier for wheelchair users to get on and off the train safely. Additionally, moving around the carriages will be easier thanks to automatic compartment doors and thresholdless floors.

All pictograms are translated into Braille. The vehicles also have contrasting entrance doors, door handles, handrails and buttons, placed at a height suitable for wheelchair users. The toilet is also adapted to the needs of people with special needs.

The carriages will also be adapted to family trips. The vehicles will have two separate compartments for caregivers with children. Their walls and floor covering will be decorated with graphics with an animal motif. The armchair seats will connect to each other, creating one comfortable surface. The compartments will include electrical sockets and USB sockets, and the toilet will be equipped with a changing table for children.

The carriage will also have a section without compartments, which will be furnished with individual or four-person tables. Each passenger will have electrical sockets and USB ports at their disposal. In one of the vestibules there will be places adapted to transport bicycles and a space in which two vending machines will be placed. The modernized vehicles will run in trains at a speed of up to 160 km per hour.