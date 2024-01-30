This Chinese New Year, you must get a new mobile phone! Thailand Mobile Expo 2024, the first time of the year, will be held on February 8-11, 2024 at Queen Sirikit Center.

Thailand Mobile Expo 2024 The country’s largest mobile expo Once again at the beginning of the year And it is the first big event of 2024. Thailand Mobile Expo 2024 this time is being held for the 42nd time and is held just in time for the Chinese New Year festival. The various brands that accepted the event are preparing to come out with special promotions and offers.

Meet Thailand Mobile Expo 2024, the country’s largest mobile expo. From February 8-11, 2024 with full promotions throughout the 4-day event at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Halls 5, 6, 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. by the Thailand Mobile Expo. This time there will be a large number of new mobile phones released for visitors to choose from and shop for new mobile phones to their hearts’ content. The most in many years. Free admission. Convenient travel by MRT Queen Sirikit Center Station, Exit 3.

