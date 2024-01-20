This company is selling 20,000 electric vehicles to buy gasoline cars

#company #selling #electric #vehicles #buy #gasoline #cars

Electric vehicles are proving to be a bad business for Hertz. Especially Teslas

Hertz, which has made a big push into electric vehicles (EVs) in recent years, has decided it’s time to step back. The company will sell a third of its electric fleet, totaling around 20,000 vehicles, and use the money obtained to buy more gasoline vehicles.

Electric vehicles have been damaging Hertz’s finances, according to its executives, because, despite costing less to maintain, they have higher damage repair costs and also a greater depreciation.

“Damage and collision repairs on an EV can often be twice as high as those associated with a comparable combustion engine vehicle,” said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr in a recent meeting with analysts.

Additionally, falling EV prices in the new car market have lowered the resale value of Hertz’s used rental vehicles.

“MSRP drops [sigla em inglês para “preço de retalho sugerido pelo fabricante”] in EVs throughout 2023, driven primarily by Tesla, have reduced the fair market value of our EVs compared to last year, so a bailout creates a greater loss and therefore a greater burden,” Scherr said.

In simple terms, people are generally willing to pay less for a used car than for a new one. The drop in the price of new cars also lowers the price people are willing to pay to buy a used car.

Hertz expects to record a loss of around $245 million [223 milhões de euros] due to the depreciation of electric vehicles, an average of about $12,250 [11 175 euros] per vehicle, the company said in an SEC filing [o regulador do mercado de capitais norte-americano].

Although Hertz is not directly pointing the finger, it appears that Tesla has been largely to blame.

Tesla represents about 80% of Hertz’s electric vehicle fleet, and in total, electric vehicles represent about 11% of Hertz’s total rental fleet. Tesla has been aggressively reducing the prices of its vehicles, leading other car manufacturers to do the same with their electric vehicles. When car manufacturers reduce the prices of new vehicles, this lowers the value of these models on the used car market, causing rapid depreciation.

For car rental companies, like Hertz, who sell many vehicles on the used market, depreciation has a big impact on their business and is an important factor in deciding which cars to have in their fleets.

As a relatively new company, Tesla doesn’t have as many replacement parts and trained repair technicians on hand as other car companies, Hertz executives said, making repairs expensive and time-consuming.

Remember that, in the case of General Motors and other [fabricantes de automóveis]a vast national parts supply network has been established for decades,” said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr in a recent meeting with analysts. “There is an aftermarket parts market that is there, which is less mature, obviously in the context of Tesla.”

In addition to costing more to repair when they are damaged in an accident, Scherr also said that EVs are also getting into more accidents. Once again, Teslas, which make up 80% of Hertz’s electric vehicle rental fleet, are the main problem in these two areas, he said.

“Our work with Tesla is to analyze the performance of the car in order to reduce the risk of damage,” he said, “and we are in very direct contact with them regarding the acquisition of parts, labor and others”.

Hertz sells its used vehicles at auctions as well as directly to customers on its Hertz Car Sales website.