This could bring a big breakthrough: it’s amazing what they found on Mars

#bring #big #breakthrough #amazing #Mars

Recently, there have been many researches on Mars, most of which have focused on the possibility of life on the red planet. Now, however, specialists have made a completely different discovery.

More research was carried out on Mars Photo: buradaki

Thanks to a Mars expedition, researchers discovered an interesting structure under the surface of the planet. Shapes that look like large polygons underground can provide insight into the structure of Mars. Analysis of the Chinese rover Zhurong revealed 16 structures that experts are now analyzing.

The rover’s radar found them about 35 meters underground and surveyed their appearance horizontally for 1.9 kilometers. Experts believe that they were formed as part of a cycle of freezing and thawing, which were also responsible for the formation of cracks when they reached the surface.

Previous evidence suggested that floods in the basins more than 3 billion years ago moved the sediment. This combined with other thermal processes would have formed the structures. There was also no evidence that they were formed as a result of lava, as on Earth, such as the Giant’s Causeway in Ireland.