This could bring a big breakthrough: it’s amazing what they found on Mars

#bring #big #breakthrough #amazing #Mars

Recently, there have been many researches on Mars, most of which have focused on the possibility of life on the red planet. Now, however, specialists have made a completely different discovery.

More research was carried out on Mars Photo: buradaki

Thanks to a Mars expedition, researchers discovered an interesting structure under the surface of the planet. Shapes that look like large polygons underground can provide insight into the structure of Mars. Analysis of the Chinese rover Zhurong revealed 16 structures that experts are now analyzing.

The rover’s radar found them about 35 meters underground and surveyed their appearance horizontally for 1.9 kilometers. Experts believe that they were formed as part of a cycle of freezing and thawing, which were also responsible for the formation of cracks when they reached the surface.

Previous evidence suggested that floods in the basins more than 3 billion years ago moved the sediment. This combined with other thermal processes would have formed the structures. There was also no evidence that they were formed as a result of lava, as on Earth, such as the Giant’s Causeway in Ireland.

Also Read:  On average, men barely spend 5 minutes in bed. With these 6 super tips you can do better!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

China on the verge of changing the concept of economic growth
China on the verge of changing the concept of economic growth
Posted on
The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to
The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to
Posted on
BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone
BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone
Posted on
“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”
“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News