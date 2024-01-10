This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity That We Can All Practice

#Daily #Japanese #Habit #Surprising #Key #Longevity #Practice

In Japan, Take a bath It is a sacred and at the same time everyday matter. This japanese daily habit It has been displaced by the shower in most Western countries. In Japan, however, only 10% of its inhabitants are satisfied with a shower. In Japan, bathing always involves get into the hot tub. The roots of this entrenched japanese routine is in a unique natural wealth – the island has about 27,000 natural hot springs– and in a very ancient belief – united by the Buddhism and Shintoism– that gives the bath ritual of purifying powers of the body and soul. According to one of the greatest experts in this matter, the physician and professor at Tokyo City University, Hayasaka Shin’yarecent studies show that the domestic japanese bathroom -called ofuro- is also one of the keys to high longevity on the Pacific island.

A Japanese habit with 3 different versions: ofuro, onsen and sento

In Japan there are different Types of baths: thermal baths, public baths and domestic baths. Each one has its characteristics. We explain them to you:

Japanese thermal baths called onsen. The geotechnical activity of the four tectonic plates that converge in Japan has turned the country into a global hot spring niche. In onsen or baths in natural hot springs, the Japanese enjoy taking a bath in the middle of nature. Authentic wellness paradises They are one of its main tourist attractions for being sources of beauty and anti-aging. One of the coolest practices requested by travelers is to visit a ryokan onsen– Traditional Japanese accommodations including hot spring baths.

The Japanese public bath is called I feel. Los I feel were neighborhood bathrooms created for access to Hot water of the inhabitants who did not have space for a private bathroom in their homes. Nowadays most sento have become spas with more complete services. For a small fee, a Japanese person can take a hot bath while relaxing and talk with other people surrounded by Mount Fuji murals. Human relations are a plus of sento.

He japanese domestic bathroom is called ofuro. Located in a exclusive room from the house and separated from the toilet, the ofuro have two spaces: one for the spirit -where one washes with soap and rinses- and another for the bathroom -where one only warms and relaxes-. Hence the whole family can bathe in the same water, together or alone: ​​it is always clean and hot.

5 keys to practicing the Japanese daily habit of longevity

While in the West the bathroom has a purpose of cleanliness and hygiene, In Japan they bathe to relax. That is the ofuro: a relaxing bath. This concept of relaxing bath Japanese is present in Western homes thanks to the incorporation of aromas and sounds, candles and brushes, etc. A wellness trend that seeks to impact our sensory world to calm down. Also the decor contributes with waterfall faucets, freestanding tub-type bathtubs or the presence of plantsas another element of the bathroom. However, if we want to take an authentically Japanese bath we have to take these 5 keys into account:

The bathtub . The typical Japanese bathtub is much more deep than the western one and also more small . The reason is simple: that you can, sit with your knees bent and let the water cover you . Formerly they were cedar of high quality that, when mixed with hot water, gave off relaxing aromas. The bathtub always has a tapa to conserve the heat of the water.

. The typical Japanese bathtub is much more than the western one and also more . The reason is simple: that you can, . Formerly they were of high quality that, when mixed with hot water, gave off relaxing aromas. The bathtub always has a to conserve the heat of the water. The water temperature it’s key. The water is usually 40 degrees approximately. Hotter than in Western countries. The duration of the bath should not exceed 10 and 20 minutes .

it’s key. The water is usually approximately. Hotter than in Western countries. The duration of the bath should not exceed . Clean water . In the japanese bathtub you don’t wash because you already arrive clean because you have showered before.

. In the because you already arrive clean because you have showered before. Just relax. The Japanese bathtub is a place for relax and calm down with him with the sound of water, the aromas cedar woodsales and oils), etc. Hence many Japanese take their bath before going to sleep.

Benefits of the Japanese ofuro bath and its impact on longevity

According to Hayasaka Shin’yaa doctor specialized in thermal treatments, recent studies show that the Japanese bath impacts the longevity. A study published in 2020 by the Osaka University showed that “those who bathe every day see reduced your risk of heart disease and stroke by 30% compared to those who do not do it or do it only once or twice a week. Therefore, the idea that bathing is one of the factors that extend life and improve health is strengthened.” According to the expert, he best bathroom has these characteristics: “Bath at 40º for 10 minutes with water up to your shoulders. Sweat on your forehead is a good indication that the body has warmed up enough.” The benefits of a Japanese bath at 40 degrees are as follows: