This Daily Japanese Habit Is a Surprising Key to Longevity That We Can All Practice

#Daily #Japanese #Habit #Surprising #Key #Longevity #Practice
In Japan, Take a bath It is a sacred and at the same time everyday matter. This japanese daily habit It has been displaced by the shower in most Western countries. In Japan, however, only 10% of its inhabitants are satisfied with a shower. In Japan, bathing always involves get into the hot tub. The roots of this entrenched japanese routine is in a unique natural wealth – the island has about 27,000 natural hot springs– and in a very ancient belief – united by the Buddhism and Shintoism– that gives the bath ritual of purifying powers of the body and soul. According to one of the greatest experts in this matter, the physician and professor at Tokyo City University, Hayasaka Shin’yarecent studies show that the domestic japanese bathroom -called ofuro- is also one of the keys to high longevity on the Pacific island.
A Japanese habit with 3 different versions: ofuro, onsen and sento
In Japan there are different Types of baths: thermal baths, public baths and domestic baths. Each one has its characteristics. We explain them to you:
5 keys to practicing the Japanese daily habit of longevity
While in the West the bathroom has a purpose of cleanliness and hygiene, In Japan they bathe to relax. That is the ofuro: a relaxing bath. This concept of relaxing bath Japanese is present in Western homes thanks to the incorporation of aromas and sounds, candles and brushes, etc. A wellness trend that seeks to impact our sensory world to calm down. Also the decor contributes with waterfall faucets, freestanding tub-type bathtubs or the presence of plantsas another element of the bathroom. However, if we want to take an authentically Japanese bath we have to take these 5 keys into account:
- The bathtub. The typical Japanese bathtub is much more deep than the western one and also more small. The reason is simple: that you can, sit with your knees bent and let the water cover you. Formerly they were cedar of high quality that, when mixed with hot water, gave off relaxing aromas. The bathtub always has a tapa to conserve the heat of the water.
- The water temperature it’s key. The water is usually 40 degrees approximately. Hotter than in Western countries. The duration of the bath should not exceed 10 and 20 minutes.
- Clean water. In the japanese bathtub you don’t wash because you already arrive clean because you have showered before.
- Just relax. The Japanese bathtub is a place for relax and calm down with him with the sound of water, the aromas cedar woodsales and oils), etc. Hence many Japanese take their bath before going to sleep.
Benefits of the Japanese ofuro bath and its impact on longevity
According to Hayasaka Shin’yaa doctor specialized in thermal treatments, recent studies show that the Japanese bath impacts the longevity. A study published in 2020 by the Osaka University showed that “those who bathe every day see reduced your risk of heart disease and stroke by 30% compared to those who do not do it or do it only once or twice a week. Therefore, the idea that bathing is one of the factors that extend life and improve health is strengthened.” According to the expert, he best bathroom has these characteristics: “Bath at 40º for 10 minutes with water up to your shoulders. Sweat on your forehead is a good indication that the body has warmed up enough.” The benefits of a Japanese bath at 40 degrees are as follows:
- Improves the blood circulation. “The body immersed in hot water dilates the blood vessels,” says the doctor. With the improvement of circulation, the swelling and feeling of heaviness.
- Relieves the physical pain. “By moderately warming the body, nervous hypersensitivity can be controlled and this represents an improvement over chronic pain such as those that affect the hips or shoulder area,” explains the expert.
- Help to sleep better. “When the bath is taken one or two hours before going to bed, it also improves sleep qualityas various studies have revealed.”
- Relax. “It is stimulated parasympathetic system. This relaxes the body and produces relaxation.” With the heat, the muscles also relax.