This disease is transmitted in just 10 seconds! You may even be carrying it now

IMPORTANT WARNING FROM THE SKIN PROFESSOR: IT MAY SUDDENLY SPREAD TO YOUR BODY…

The dermatologist stated that even a short contact time of 10 seconds is enough to transmit this disease. Dermatology Specialist Prof. Dr. Müge Güler Özden stated that scabies, which has become more common after the pandemic, is gradually spreading and it is not easy to get rid of it. Stating that it is very difficult to stop it as it is a rapidly spreading disease, Özden stated that especially people living in the same house should be more careful.

Dermatology Department Lecturer Prof. Dr. Müge Güler Özden stated that all members of the household should receive the same treatment for this disease, which limits people’s quality of life. Prof. Dr. Müge Güler Özden also stated that there are many studies on scabies and that its spread rate has been quite high in recent years.

IT IS TRANSMITTED BY CLOSE CONTACT

Prof. Dr. Müge Güler Özden pointed out the increasing rate of scabies and stated that this disease started with close contact and that this disease was transmitted from person to person. Providing important information to citizens about the treatment process, Özden stated that the biggest mistake is to only treat the person with the disease. He said that the main factor in getting rid of the disease is that everyone in the house continues the same treatment because it spreads rapidly and threatens people in the household. Özden stated that while one patient is in the recovery process with this disease, the other can easily catch the disease, and that it is important to be determined and determined in the treatment.

THE MOST SENSITIVE AREAS ARE THE GENITAL AREA, GROINS AND ARROUND THE AMBILE

Prof. Dr. Özden said, “Scabies itching is a really disturbing itch. It is very typical that this itching increases especially with the increase in body temperature. As the body temperature begins to increase, especially after going to bed, scabies will also activate and the itching will intensify. Involvement locations are important. It especially chooses places where the skin is thin, where it is warmer or where it can lay eggs easily. The inner surfaces of the hands, around the nipple, genital area, groin and around the navel are the areas we encounter most frequently. While it used to be enough to apply cream once during the treatment process and it was actually a very easily treated agent, now some resistance has developed. Here, persistently repeating the treatment 6, 7, 8 times, at intervals of 1 week and 10 days, would be of great benefit. There is now a tablet and oral treatment agent made in our country. In cases that do not improve with tropical treatment, it is necessary to support it with oral treatment under the supervision of a doctor. It’s quite effective.’ Reminding that the clothes worn during the illness should be cleaned very well, Özden reminded that the clothes should be washed at high temperatures. Stating that the clothes should be kept in a closed garbage bag for 10 days, Özden stated that hot ironing on the washed clothes can also be effective.

THE DEVELOPMENT SPEED IS VERY HIGH

Providing information about the research conducted, Özden stated that this disease has increased noticeably in Turkey, especially after 2017. However, Özden stated that the disease, which gained momentum after the pandemic, peaked. He stated that this disease followed a rapid course after the pandemic and its effects still continue. Stating that everyone is at risk of scabies and inviting everyone to be careful in this regard, Özden stated that citizens should especially pay attention to their cleanliness.