This door closes when your cat brings home a dead present | Artificial intelligence

#door #closes #cat #brings #home #dead #present #Artificial #intelligence

It’s similar to traditional door openings for dogs and cats to get in and out, but it works using artificial intelligence (AI) — and is exclusively for felines.

It was created by twins Oliver and Denis Widler, founders of startup Swiss Flappie, who dealt daily with the “gifts” that the cats Señor e Dixie brought them into the house. One morning, when Oliver reached to turn off the alarm clock and touched a dead mouse, he decided it was time to find a solution.

The Flappie door began to be developed in 2019 so that it could be launched on the Swiss and German markets in spring 2024 — but plans for the future include the idea of ​​exporting to other countries. This week it was presented at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas. For now, there is a video that shows how it works.

To begin with, on the outside side, there is a motion sensor and a night vision camera that monitors the cat’s entrance. If the animal has a dead mouse, bird or any other animal in its mouth, the door closes automatically and only opens again when it drops what it is carrying.

In addition to this, the door sensor also reads the microchip of the animal and blocks the entry of other felines.

“We want cat owners to finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief — without fear of little furry ‘surprises’ on the carpet,” explains Oliver in site from the company.

Still, the creators clarified the Engadget, the door will not detect if the cat has eaten the animal and brought it inside the house in its stomach. And, although difficult, it is not impossible for the feline to learn to temporarily let go of its prey, wait for the door to open and quickly pick it up to take it inside.

In addition to using artificial intelligence, the door is equipped with manual buttons that allow owners to lock and unlock the door whenever they want, as well as turn off the motion sensors. Flappie also developed an application that has not yet been launched, the Flappie App, for owners who want to control the door via their cell phone and receive videos of the animals when they want to enter.

No site, the company also explains that, in this first pre-sale phase, the application is free for one year. The door costs 365 euros and the appwhich has a subscription period of two years, costs 182 euros.

“Our vision is simple: a world where cats can enjoy their adventures without their owners needing a vacuum cleaner”, highlights Denis.