This drink, spotted on social media, is perfect for a post-holiday detox

Foie gras, cheese, red meat, puff pastry and cocktails… New Year’s Eve was festive, delicious, but above all rich in calories. And your body makes you pay full price the day after the holidays (even more so when you are no longer 20). To purge yourself of all these excesses, and start the year with good health, this detox drink, spotted on TikTok, turns out to facilitate digestion and fight against digestive disorders.

No, it is not necessary to follow a "detox" after the end-of-year holidays: our explanations and best advice for getting back in shape

Refreshing detox water

This ultra-simple drink can be consumed both for breakfast and after a meal.

Ingredients :

  • 1 half lemon cut into slices
  • 3 slices of cucumber
  • A few mint leaves
  • Some water
  • You can also add a little ginger if you like.

What are the benefits of this drink on your body? Lemon is renowned for its detoxifying properties, aids digestion, and also helps fight reflux and nausea. Essentially made up of water, cucumber will hydrate your body and facilitate the elimination of fluids accumulated in the body. With this drink, we say goodbye to our intestinal problems and we can start the year off on the right foot!

