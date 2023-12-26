This effect of the coronavirus is seen for the first time! Those who hear cannot believe it: The situation is so dire!

#effect #coronavirus #time #hear #situation #dire

A Rare and Remarkable Coronavirus Complication in America: Paralysis in the Vocal Cords of a 15-Year-Old Girl!

The coronavirus outbreak has brought about a surprising and alarming situation in America. It was revealed that the vocal cords of a 15-year-old girl who applied to the hospital with a complaint of shortness of breath were paralyzed. The reason behind this incident is that the young girl had previously contracted COVID-19. Doctors consider this condition a rare complication of COVID-19.

The girl’s health condition is attributed to a coronavirus infection that began days before the incident. When the young girl, who had difficulty breathing, went to the emergency room, all other health parameters were normal. However, as a result of the laryngoscopy, it was determined that the vocal cords were paralyzed. Detailed testing found no other cause and the condition was ultimately determined to be a complication of COVID-19.

Doctors tried to apply speech therapy and medication to the young girl, but these methods did not yield the desired result. To correct the situation, he required a tracheotomy surgery, which required making a hole in his larynx. Thanks to this operation, the young girl was able to breathe freely with the help of a tube. But the tracheostomy had to be maintained for 15 months because the girl could not breathe normally without this intervention.

Harvard University Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist Danielle Larrow emphasizes that such complications should be taken into consideration, especially in children. There is a risk of confusion with more common conditions, especially asthma. The girl’s case is the first recorded case of vocal paralysis in children after COVID-19.

This incident provides a rare example of how coronavirus can have serious effects not only in adults but also in children. Paralysis of the vocal cords can cause food and liquids to leak into the airways due to uncontrolled muscle movements, causing difficulty breathing and other problems.

Doctors state that the coronavirus can affect the nervous system, which often causes more common neurological complications such as loss of taste and smell. Additionally, symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and blurred cognitive functions may also occur. This case once again reveals that the epidemic can cause a wide range of health problems.