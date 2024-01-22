this expectorant essential oil is the best

#expectorant #essential #oil

This essential oil is known to prevent the development of bronchitis, calm its symptoms and accelerate healing.

Dry cough at first then oily, a coughing fit, mucus… The bronchitis is a bronchial infection which is viral in 90% of cases. In addition to symptomatic treatments such as painkillers to reduce fever and antitussifs to calm the dry cough, essential oil particularly rich in eucalyptol (1,8-cineole) can optimize the battle against bronchitis. And “its benefits against this lung condition have been recognized by the French Pharmacopoeia” explains Sylvie Hampikian, pharmacologist expert in aromatherapy. “It is recommended to treat respiratory infections.” The famous anti-bronchitis essential oil is:

► immunostimulant. “It has the property of stimulating the production of immunomediators, in order to strengthen natural defenses of the body from the start of the infection“, specifies Sylvie Hampikian.

► expectorants. It acts on two levels: it stimulates the motility of the ciliary cells present in the bronchi, improving the expulsion of mucus during coughing, and it thins mucus secreted by the bronchi, to facilitate elimination.

► antibacterial. “A benefit that it owes to the combination of eucalyptol and terpenessays our expert. This duo actively participates in prevent the development of pathogens during respiratory infection.

► antivirals. Eucalyptol and alpha-pinene are able to slow down the development of the virus in the body. “According to a recent study, eucalyptol inhibits viral replicationwhile pinene inhibits the multiplication and pathological effects of viruses on respiratory cells“, explains the pharmacologist.

► anti-inflammatory. Eucalyptol and the steroids that make up this essential oil reduce the inflammatory state bronchi and soothe the symptoms of bronchitis.

► broncho-dilator. In case of bronchitis, the bronchi, inflamed, contract. This essential oil has an effect spasmolyticthat is to say, it allows the smooth muscles of the airways to relax, which improves respiratory capacity.

► analgesic. Because it helps reduce inflammatory conditions, it helps to calm the pain. In addition, its refreshing properties help relieve the respiratory tract in case of discomfort.

Warning: eucalyptus globulus essential oil should not be used in pregnant and breastfeeding women, children under 7 years old (except when diffusing a few drops in a bowl of hot water, when the child is not in the room) and epileptic patients. “Respect the prescribed doses and do not apply never pure on the skin. Do not combine several uses of essential oil over the same period (choose one, or alternate them)” concludes Sylvie Hampikian.