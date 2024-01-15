This extreme cleaner can’t believe her eyes: “The dirtiest fridge I’ve ever seen” | Unusual

Dirt knows it: Auri Kananen travels to the four corners of the world to give a second life to somewhat unsanitary homes. The Norwegian, however, did not expect to be so shocked by a house located in Miami, in the United States. “The dirtiest fridge I’ve ever seen,” she said. Food that has been out of date for four years, cockroaches or even spiders wandering around: welcome to the kitchen of horror.

WATCH: This Extreme Cleaner Can’t Believe Her Eyes: ‘The Dirtiest Fridge I’ve Ever Seen’

A 42-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter have lived in this house for six years. The young girl contacted the extreme cleaner after coming across her Instagram page. Auri Kananen offers her services for free and earns her living through advertisements published on social networks.

