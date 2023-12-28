This film caused quite a stir in 1986, but is now a real cult classic

Director David Lynch already managed to surprise many people in 2001 Mulholland Drivebut also 15 years earlier he shocked everyone with this film.

In Mulholland Drive, Lynch managed to surprise the viewer with two beautiful but mysterious women, dark scenes and a confusing lesbian relationship. Blue Velvet is also full of mystery, violence and eroticism.

In Blue Velvet we see how Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), an apparently normal man, suddenly finds an ear on the street. He doesn’t really know what to do with this special find.

Those around him warn him not to get involved, but he still wants to know whose ear this is. In this way he meets the beautiful Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini), a singer in a dark nightclub.

When Jeffrey gets more questions than answers from Dorothy, he chooses to go to her house. But he would rather not have known who he would have to deal with.

Dennis Hopper plays a nasty sadist named Frank Booth who not only drags Dorothy into his sinister plans, but also involves the overly curious Beaumont in his violence and sex.

What follows is an extremely turbulent but memorable film for the viewer. Connoisseurs and enthusiasts enjoy typical Lynch scenes. The dark, mysterious and erotic scenes of this thriller caused quite a stir in 1986 Hollywood.

Yet the film now has a cult status, because of its cinematography, mysticism, obscurity, tension, unexpected twists and the strong plot. It is therefore not without reason that Lynch is the figurehead of surrealist films.

Are you also curious or would you like to see this cult classic again? Then go quickly to Pathé Thuis.

