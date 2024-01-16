This food that everyone has in their fridge is very dangerous for your health – Tuxboard

#food #fridge #dangerous #health #Tuxboard

This food that everyone has in their fridge is dangerous and bad for your health. This is what it is!

When shopping, there are foods that come back very often in shopping carts. On the other hand, there are certain products that are very bad for your health. So you have to be careful not to buy them.

These foods not to buy

Shopping hungry is a bad idea. And for good reason, this can encourage you to buy products that are bad for your health. There is also foods that should definitely not be consumed.

According to a nutritionist, be aware that you should definitely not buy pasta salads already prepared. This is also the case for poké bowls, a very fashionable dish appreciated by many consumers.

The expert revealed that one should not consume these foods for a good reason. She revealed that these were dishes that contained too much fat. Know that another product loved by everyone is dangerous for your health.

However, its dangers remain unsuspected. And for good reason, they are sold en masse on the supermarket shelves and may seem good for your health. These are flavored yogurts. The latter represent a real danger.

In any case, this is what Catherine Gervacio, dietitian. In an interview with the American media She Finds, she spoke on the subject. She explained that these yogurts contained way too much sugar.

These yoghurts to favor

Too much sugar in flavored yogurts can also “undermine the potential health benefits of probiotics”. This food contains almost 12.9% sugar. This is double that in natural yogurt.

For 100 g of natural yogurt, it will take 5% sugar on average. You must therefore be very careful not to overuse this product in your daily life. There is still one that is good for your health.

If you love yogurt, know that it is better to favor Greek yogurt. If you want to add more flavor, you can opt for honey or even fruit. Two natural products that will not have bad consequences on your health.

Be aware that you should also be careful with yogurts that promise to have little fat. It is important to take a good look at their composition before blindly trusting brand promises.

Those who say they are “light” but not all are. However, they also attract many consumers with their so-called light formula. It is very important not to fall for this and to check the composition of this food.

Beware of so-called “light” products

If some manufacturers decide to reduce sugar content, they do not hesitate to add a quantity of additives. These change the texture of the yogurt as well as its flavor. These additives can be very bad for your health.

Overly processed yogurts have no benefits. One thing is certain, you have to be careful when making your choice. In any case, that’s what the dietician revealed. She says you should opt for natural yogurts every day.

While many people love flavored yogurts, know that it is important to skip them. Once again, know that it is better to favor a healthy, homemade dessert that is good for your health.

But if you don’t have time, don’t forget that natural yogurts are the best of all. You have to choose them carefully.

Victoria Bernard

Graduated from a major journalism school and I also have a diploma in aperitif preparation. I love writing and especially for Tuxboard, the team is really great and the subjects are very varied even if I prefer to write about the media and also fashion trends!