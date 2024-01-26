This Friday the first ruling from The Hague will be known

#Friday #ruling #Hague

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has a public session scheduled for this Friday to announce its decision on the precautionary measures requested by South Africa to suspend Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, pending this UN court’s decision on the merits of the proceedings genocide.

The Court, located in the Dutch city of The Hague, will begin the session at 1:00 p.m. local time (9:00 a.m. Chile time) at the Peace Palace to announce the decision reached by the panel of judges on the need or not of the nine precautionary measures requested.

The ICJ can issue either all, some, none or other measures that differ from those listed by South Africa when it initiated the proceedings on December 29.

In its application, South Africa asked the Court to indicate measures to “protect against further, serious and irreparable harm the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention” and “to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations not to commit genocide and to prevent and punish genocide.”

The hearings on the indication of precautionary measures were held on January 11 and 12, and both countries had an entire day to present their arguments on this issue and defend their position on the need and appropriateness of these measures, which, if issued, they would be legally binding on Israel, although the ICJ has little means of enforcing them.

The substance of this case addresses Israel’s alleged violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948) with its military operations in Gaza and, as noted by the South African legal team, statements by senior Israeli officials show a “pattern of genocidal conduct” in its “state policy,” which is why it urged the ICJ to demand the “immediate suspension” of the war.

He also considered it important that Israel “take all reasonable measures within its power to prevent the genocide” of the Palestinian people; and “ensure” that any organization or person under its control, influence or direction “does not take measures to further military operations” in progress.

Another measure urges Israel to “desist” from the expulsion, forced displacement and “destruction of Palestinian life in Gaza”, and stop preventing access to food and clean water, and medical and humanitarian assistance (fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation), in addition to preserving and preventing the destruction of evidence related to the accusation of genocide, and allowing access for investigative missions.

However, Israel justified the war as its “inherent right to defend its citizens” from the Islamist group Hamas and warned that imposing precautionary measures “will put an end to attempts to rescue the hostages” and “will give Hamas room to preserve its capabilities, allowing it to pose an even greater risk” to the Israelis.

After the Hamas attack on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed, the Israeli Army began a military offensive in Gaza that left almost 26,000 Palestinians dead, more than 63,700 injured, and 1.9 million displaced in a territory inhabited by 2.3 million people.