This ‘green gold’ contains proteins that are good for people

#green #gold #proteins #good #people

Eating grass only for cows? No, think a group of food technologists, chefs and the Limburg company Grassa. The ‘green gold’ contains proteins that are good for people.

Maarten van Gestel28 January 2024, 10:00

About twenty food fanatics look at the green bun on display on the kitchen island. The chefs, food scientists and journalists have gathered in the hip Amsterdam restaurant Foer, which is closed to customers during this session. The bright green food innovation most resembles a scoop of ice cream, with a kind of pistachio flavor. But the green turns out to be the green of grass.

The ball is not an ice cream, but savory vegetable mozzarella, made from proteins from Dutch grass. “Plant-based cheese is currently still made with nuts,” says Liv van der Ven, a food technologist who made her own blue cheese based on grassy protein. “These nuts sometimes come from California, so in terms of sustainability it may be better to use grass. That’s growing enough here.”

Those present will each be served a baguette with green grass mozzarella. They taste, think and talk to each other to describe their taste experience. “It’s tasty, but it doesn’t taste like cheese,” says Rieks Smook, the boss of the Limburg company Grassa. “More like a plant-based spread such as hummus, but with a nice grassy afterbite.”

The mozzarella made from grass protein. Image Paulus van Dorsten

The grassy snack in Foer is one of the green food rarities that will be discussed at the final presentation of this ‘Low Food Lab’. Partly with funding from the Flevo Campus knowledge institute, chefs and food technologists are given the assignment every few months to experiment with the (possible) food of the future.

After previous tests with the unpopular parts of chicken, such as the skin, ten food makers were now challenged to make tasty snacks from grass. It also contains nutrients – otherwise cows wouldn’t be so crazy about it. Herbalist Marjolein Treissche presents her grass cocktail. “I had to choose between the taste of fresh grass or hay,” she explains the rest. “Because of the time of year I chose the second one, because it has more wintery and vanilla-like notes.”

The yellowish drink of gin, hay juice and spinach sugar goes down well with the participants. “Everyone loves the smell of grass,” says Bram Koopmans, also from Grassa.

There are also sushi with a kind of fermented grass – inspired by the Myanmar tradition of fermenting and eating tea leaves. There is a kind of very strong grass-based soy sauce. And therefore also a blue cheese made from molding grassy protein. It really tastes like blue cheese. “Impressive,” says Smook.

Cocktails with gin, hay and spinach sugar. Image Paulus van Dorsten

Dutch grass also contains proteins



But – perhaps a silly question in this progressive group – why would people eat grass at all? Smook, whose company has been experimenting with ‘valuing’ grass for ten years, can explain it well. “The world population is growing, and by 2050 we will need fifty percent more protein to feed everyone.” At the same time, the government is aiming for less animal and more vegetable proteins, including for the climate. “Plant proteins now often come from soy plantations in South America, which sometimes causes deforestation.” While all that grass in the Netherlands also contains proteins.

The mission of Grassa – present here as a purveyor of extracted grass proteins – is to rename all that Dutch grass into a ‘protein crop’. The Venlo company uses machines to squeeze juice from grass, from which sugars and proteins can be extracted. They are currently used on a small scale for animal feed. The protein-poor dry residue is still fed to cows, with the advantage that they emit slightly less nitrogen, but produce the same amount of milk. These two things together – proteins for food and nitrogen-poor grass for cows – are the core of the company’s intended revenue model, which is currently mainly based on subsidies.

But Smook also admits that he will never make enough money if he puts the extracted proteins into animal feed. “To be economically viable, we will have to supply grass protein for meat substitutes, for example.” He is overjoyed with the tasty experiments that appear at the final presentation in the restaurant, especially as a first step to change people’s perception. “We have to go through a barrier, just like with insects.” Nowadays, supermarket customers are not exactly eager to eat grass. But who knows, that could change – just look at the modest success of seaweed burgers. Grassa is currently working with Schouten from Brabant to develop such a green meat substitute.

Rieks Smook with his grassers in Venlo. Image Grassa

Grass for cows, soy for people



Will we really be able to buy grass-fed burgers at Albert Heijn in ten years’ time? That is quite uncertain, thinks nutrition researcher Jurriaan Mes, who is not involved in the lawn party in Amsterdam. Yes, he confirms when asked: grass contains proteins that are nutritious for humans. “At the same time, there’s a reason we’re not eating them right now.” Grass is very difficult to break down and digest – cows can do that just fine with their four stomachs full of acids and enzymes, but humans cannot.

The techniques to extract proteins purely from grass are still being developed. And the percentage of protein in grass is much lower than in soybeans, for example. “In terms of price, you can hardly compete with cheap soy protein that comes in abundance from South America.” Mes admires the passion and perseverance of the Grassa men. “But emotionally I would say that cows are better off eating grass, and people are better off eating soy.”

And then there is a small obstacle: officially the Amsterdam grass tasting is somewhat illegal, because companies in the Netherlands are not legally allowed to sell grass as human food. Just like cultured meat or cultured cheese, the first grass-fed burgers will have to go through a long European food safety procedure before they are approved for consumption.

Many of the test snacks are now also made with spinach protein – exactly the same as the protein from grass or other leaves. Independent expert Mes agrees that this specific protein is very nutritious for people, even more so than that from soy and certainly than from peas.

With a bit of good will, he does not rule out veggie burgers with a pinch of grass protein in the future – a certain type of supermarket customer will certainly be attracted to it, just like the enthusiastic tasters here in Foer. However, to really create a grassy taste for dinner, the manufacturer will have to add some hay extract to the burgers. The white protein powder itself is tasteless.

Blue cheese, made from grass protein (or actually spinach protein). Image Paulus van Dorsten

Also read:



Porcelain made from bones and croutons from chicken skin. Using the whole chicken is much more sustainable



The Dutch like to eat about half of a chicken, the rest disappears into animal feed or goes to African countries. Chefs and designers come up with creative solutions.

Weekend stories