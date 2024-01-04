This happened to the 15-year-old boy whose mother took him out of school so he could have more time for ‘Fortnite’

At the end of the last decade, we observed how games of battle royale They gained popularity. Titles like ‘PUBG’ were making a space for themselves in the industry, as was ‘Fortnite’, which captured the attention of many players since its launch. One of these players was the young BenjyFishywho was able to dedicate himself completely thanks to His mother took him out of school so he could dedicate more time to delivery..

BenjyFishy won an impressive sum of $392,477 in prizes at the age of 15. At 16, she added another $147,176 to her haul in ‘Fortnite’ competitions.

Years later, an event would arrive that would change the lives of many around the world, and that is that the COVID-19 pandemic not only affected many aspects between entertainment, work and institutions, but also video game tournaments, which were affected by confinement and where Benjyfishy could no longer compete to continue generating income.

Despite this, BenjyFishy found an alternative way to maintain his income and continue generating money doing what he likes. Through his Twitch channel and his skills in ‘Fortnite’, he managed to stand out among the greats streamers, earning a place on the platform. With more than 24,000 viewers and approximately 18 million hours of viewing.

In addition to his successes in ‘Fortnite’ and his live events on Twitch, BenjyFishy decided to try his hand at another title. In this case, he delved into the shooter in Riot Games’ FPS, ‘Valorant’. Not only did he do well in the new game, but he also was signed by a professional team. He now demonstrates his talent in Madrid.

BenjyFishy, ​​at just 19 years old, joined the team Team Heretics. He will reside in Spain as part of the squad, where he will showcase his talent in ‘Valorant’ esports tournaments. His contract with the team was extended until 2025paving the way for an entire career ahead

When it comes to his Twitch channel, BenjyFishy experienced a notable loss of viewers. Most followed him for his ‘Fortnite’ broadcasts, but now that he is dedicated exclusively to Riot Games’ FPS, its average viewership has dropped to 2,100compared to the 24,000 he used to have in his prime playing the game. battle royale de Epic Games.

