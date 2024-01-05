This heating popular with the French increases the risk of lung cancer in women

#heating #popular #French #increases #risk #lung #cancer #women

Heating at a lower cost in the middle of winter is the crux of the matter. Indeed, the season promises to be tough for the French. Even more so with the El Nino phenomenon hanging over our heads. Yes, this one predicts a very cold winter with lots of snow. Which could cause seasonal temperatures to plummet… To protect against this cold snap, there are major remedies for major ailments. Some have therefore already deployed their heaters. The UFC-Que Choisir comparison has also chosen its best radiator. This is the Altech HY15CWT62T model, equipped with a double heating system. For others, it will be a matter of finding an even less expensive alternative, or even almost free. Like the wood stove, for example. That being said, heating also carries significant health risks. Heating that is widely used also increases the risk of cancer.

43% risk of lung cancer in women

As the price of gas has steadily increased in recent months, alternatives are emerging. Like, for example, wood heating. A method which also allows you to make significant savings, in short. However, there is a downside to this method of heating… Indeed, according to recent studies, we learn that this model increases a woman’s chances of developing cancer by almost half. A phenomenon which is explained by the accumulation of fine particles obtained by the combustion of biomass. These would also be even more harmful than those released from the exhaust pipes of gasoline or diesel vehicles. Yes, just that… This observation is therefore not very encouraging, quite the contrary… Because the inhalation of these particles develops cardiovascular diseases and in particular pulmonary diseases.

What are the disadvantages of wood heating?

Women would be even more prone to developing cancers because of wood heating. In fact, the scientific journal Environmental international conducted a study of nearly 50,000 women, whose sisters developed cancer. The study is based on the presence or absence of a wood stove or fireplace in their home. But also the frequency of use of these devices. Prolonged use of wood heating would therefore increase the risk of developing lung cancer for women by 43%. The risk would also increase for people who heat with wood for more than 30 days a year. In fact, the percentage increases to 68% at this rate. An expert also warns that the smoke projected by these devices releases highly polluting substances. Like benzene or 1,3-butadiene to name a few. Nothing safe, in short…