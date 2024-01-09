This ignored method of natural contraception would nevertheless be effective according to this gynecologist

#method #natural #contraception #effective #gynecologist

Today, there are a lot of methods of female contraception. The most common are the pill, the patch, the vaginal ring, the hormone injection, the hormonal or copper intrauterine device, the condom. These different options allow women to choose the protection that best suits them, according to preferences, lifestyle or for health reasons. Still ignored, la symptothermie is also a contraceptive method. Natural, the latter allows people with vulvas to better understand their own menstrual cycle, to detect ovulatory periods, to anticipate the next period, etc. Thus, it helps to avoid or plan a future pregnancy.

How do we do ?

This technique is based on the observation of two main physiological symptoms: firstly, body temperature, secondly, texture and color cervical mucus, that is to say, the glycoprotein secretions produced by the endometrial glands located on the cervix. These indices make it possible to determine and compare fertile periods, but also not fertile. Symptothermy obviously requires regular monitoring in order to assess hormonal changes depending on the period. On Instagram, Laurène Sindicic, creator of the emancipees account, is invited in a MonGynéco video, she advises Internet users: “The temperature is not the same before and after ovulation. It sounds complicated, but it’s not that complicated. Simply take your temperature when you wake up ». Also, you must check your panties every day for the presence and consistency of your secretions. “There are times when it will be quite dry when you wipe yourself, more humid, wetter and sometimes even slippery: it is the cervical mucus which reaches a peak at the time of ovulation »says Laurène Sindicic.

Fed up with hormones!

Some women turn to this solution out of medical concerns and a desire for a non-hormonal or painful alternative. Indeed, synthetic hormones are responsible for a large number ofSide effects : weight gain, reduced libido, mood swings, increased risk of thrombosis, breast, cervical or liver cancer, but also strokes, for smokers for example. The emergence of applications like Clue, Flo, Sympto is proof of this desire to return to the techniques of yesteryear, but this time, with real follow-up and strict rules. Be careful, symptomothermy is not a grandmother’s method.

Is it really effective?

Based on scientific and approved facts, the World Health Organization gives it an effectiveness rate of 98%. The obstetrician-gynecologist states: “It is a very effective means of contraception, just like the others that we offer every day in consultation. If your gynecologist doesn’t talk to you about it, you can talk to him about it. » Last tip: you have to train ! “We cannot learn alone”concludes the health professional.