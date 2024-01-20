This infusion with garlic helps you lose weight

#infusion #garlic #helps #lose #weight

Leek, as this vegetable is also known, has a high percentage of water, which makes it a diuretic that serves to eliminate toxins.

Vegetables are one of the great allies in weight loss diets because they contain a lot of water, provide fiber, are light and have a slight diuretic property. If you are looking for these effects, this simple remedy with leek will help you complement your weight loss diet.

This vegetable has a much milder flavor than onion, although they are part of the same family. It is ideal for many of those dishes that we make every day.

Botanically, leek or garlic clove belongs to the Alliaceae family, that is, they are bulbous plants like garlic or onion. It is characterized by a much sweeter flavor than the latter and has a lot of versatility in the kitchen, as Mejor con Salud reports.

Its consumption dates back to Ancient Egypt, where it was appreciated for its intense flavor and for being a highly resistant plantation. It has also been, over the centuries, a key ingredient in the cuisine of many cultures. This is why there are so many ways to taste it.

Depending on the season in which they are grown, they can change in length, diameter and even flavor. Thus, those collected in autumn and winter tend to be stronger while in summer they are small and sweet.

In its nutritional composition, the amount of water stands out above all. They also contain fiber, vitamin C, folates and B6. As for minerals, potassium and phosphorus stand out.

Likewise, interesting phytonutrients are found in leeks that give vegetables in general a great capacity to improve health. We are referring to a series of antioxidants, polyphenols and flavonoids.

It was therefore time to recommend including this exceptional vegetable in your diet for all the properties it has, especially as a remedy to purify the body and help lose weight.

Benefits

Garlic, like vegetables in general, are great allies in keeping us healthy and preventing the appearance of some diseases.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. It can also prevent some types of cancer and the likelihood of digestive and eye problems.

In addition, leeks are a source of antioxidants as well as vitamin C. They become very suitable for purifying the body, fighting inflammation and alkalizing our body.

If we are trying to purify the body and lose weight, it is worth knowing that they are low in calories (about 100 grams of fresh stems contain about 61 calories). They also promote diuresis and thanks to their fiber content they also increase the feeling of satiety.

This last component has more digestive properties. It increases the size of stools and softens them, making evacuation easier and reducing the appearance of constipation. Likewise, it helps keep the intestine healthy, making it easier to prevent bloating and inflammation.

How to prepare garlic infusion

This vegetable is composed of a large percentage of water, it is a diuretic and helps us eliminate toxins. In fact, if this vegetable is known for anything, it is for its purifying power. And the remedy we present below is an excellent way to take it for this purpose.

Ingredients

3 ajo powders.

1 liter of water.

The juice of 1 lemon.

Preparation

For our cleansing and slimming remedy we are going to need 3 very large, clean leeks and a lemon. If you have ever prepared the artichoke cleansing remedy, it is worth saying that this one with leek is very similar.

The first thing we are going to do is fill our pot with the liter of water and heat it. Once it is boiling, add the garlic cloves in small pieces so that they cook.

Once ready, you will only have to remove them and keep the water obtained.

We will take our leek water to a glass bottle, where we will add the lemon juice.

We will have a first cup on an empty stomach, as soon as we get up. It is recommended that we drink it rather warm. In this way we accelerate the metabolism and enhance the cleansing virtues of this natural drink.

We will drink the second cup 15 minutes before the main meal of the day. Remember to have another cup mid-afternoon and finally the last one 15 minutes before your dinner.

You can follow this cleansing and slimming remedy for 10 days in a row. It is advisable to accompany it with a low-fat diet, exercise and respect sufficient hours of sleep. The results are noticeable, and your health will thank you.

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: