This is a military operation, there will be war if there is a declaration of war

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

Viktor Orbán holds a government briefing once a year, where journalists can ask questions. At Thursday’s government briefing, the Prime Minister said, for example, that his political taste still allows the rules to be rewritten half a year before the elections. With the Sovereignty Protection Act, we are only talking about fears. There is no Turkish-Hungarian agreement on the Swedes joining NATO. He flies everywhere in a rudder because the rules require it.

Viktor Orbán holds a government briefing once a year, where journalists independent of the government can also ask questions. This was also the case on Thursday. The Prime Minister’s most important statements:

He called the Russian-Ukrainian war a military operation, according to him, one can talk about a war when there is a declaration of war, but not long after, he referred to the fighting in Ukraine as bloody wars. According to Orbán, he did not adapt to Putin when he called the war a military operation alongside him in Beijing.

Orbán considers the sovereignty protection law and who exactly it applies to to be a serious issue. According to him, nothing concrete has yet happened in the matter, so for now we are talking about fears. “I don’t live in the shadow of my own self-inflicted fears.”

The prime minister said that the limit of his political taste is roughly half a year before the rewriting of the laws, he is glad that the capital election rules were amended before the deadline.

There is no Turkish-Hungarian agreement on Swedish NATO accession. “The two countries can make a decision on the matter independently, the Hungarian parliament insists on this, they will determine this,” he said.

“Generally, I want to say that if Hungarians do something, it shouldn’t start out as mini: if we do something, it should be maximal in terms of size and quality,” said Orbán about the investment planned for Rákosrendező, known as maxi-Dubai.

According to Orbán, a transaction on the acquisition of the airport can be established at any time.

Regarding the case of Dániel Karsai, the Prime Minister said that things have been simplified because there will be a referendum on the issue, and then a decision will be made there. On the human side, he said that they are with Karsai, sympathize with him, wish him strength and pray for him.

Although Orbán previously called the Russian-Ukrainian war a military operation in the government briefing, he still said this to the last question: “Ukraine is at war. What can be called a military operation is a bloody war. And in a bloody war you can’t live like in normal times”.

On the issue of battery factories, Orbán does not accept the attitude that the mayor of a particular settlement should turn the topic into a popularity issue. According to him, the mayors have the right to say no, “those who want a big investment will be there, those who don’t want it, won’t be there,” he said.

Orbán spoke about the fact that in the case of guest workers, the facts do not justify the fears for the time being. According to him, the new “inequality” in the country is in the north-south relationship, so industrial investments must now be located in the south. And with the investments in Szeged and Békés, they will be able to make use of the local workforce, so there will be no need for a larger proportion of foreign workforce. He called the current rules for guest workers promising, “In Hungary, everyone can go to bed thinking that their workplace is theirs,” he said. “We are not threatened by them depopulating the country.”

Regarding the situation in Győr and Zsolt Borkai’s run for mayor, Orbán said: “I am not a voter in Győr, but if I were, I would still look for another opportunity.”

Orbán said years ago that there is no problem as long as there is no Fidesz member among the top 10 richest people: now his friend, Lőrinc Mészáros, and his son-in-law, István Tiborcz, are also approaching the top ten. “I wish all Hungarian capital owners good luck. The government does not discriminate on the basis of the person of the capital owner”, he said, everyone must obey the laws.

Regarding the dismissal of L. Simon László, Orbán said that the relevant minister had decided on his own authority.

The Prime Minister recently posted on TikTok about his favorite book, which also has a gay love story. Avoiding the question, Orbán only said that you can buy a lot of books in Hungary that also write about gay people.

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

Orbán’s salary may increase by a gross HUF 859,000 next year, which has tripled in one year. He said that since 2010, a salary improvement program has been launched, leaving the politicians to the end. How much the prime minister and ministers earn is regulated by law, he said.

How did it manage to manage the government members’ salaries from their own budget, while the teachers’ salaries were only financed from EU money? According to Orbán, they can raise wages from Brussels sources in 3 years, if there were no EU money, it would take 6 years.

Regarding why he flew to Italy on a government plane for private purposes, Orbán said that as prime minister he is always under protection and is regulated, which is why he has to fly like that. “Like other countries, all issues are regulated, we act according to them,” the Prime Minister repeated several times in response to Telex’s question.

Telex also asked Orbán about the municipal elections, that the Budapest rules were rewritten half a year before the elections. “Isn’t that considered an abuse of power?” The prime minister said that the limit of his political taste is roughly half a year before the rewriting of the laws, he is glad that the election rules were amended before the deadline.

Orbán said about the yachting of Lőrince Mészáros that only the owner can comment on it, and the Hungarian government does not deal with the economic affairs of companies and businessmen. According to Orbán, the state ownership in MBH Bank should be sold, so there would be no overlap between the leasing company that owns the yacht and the government.

Recalling the words of Gergely Gulyás about Lőrinc Mészáros yachting, he added: “Modesty always comes in handy.”

Telex asked Orbán whether he “seriously said that this is not a war”? According to Orbán, he seriously said that Russia did not classify what it was doing as a war. There, according to the law, there is mobilization, if there is a war, “let’s be glad that it hasn’t happened yet”. Even sitting next to the aggressor, he did not adapt to Putin, “I will gladly use the word war next time I meet him and he has a need for it.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister can avoid every meeting if he wants, but here there was an agreement of intent from both sides for the meeting. By the way, this was initiated by the Russian side, but if it had not been done, then the Hungarian side would have initiated it. “I don’t act under pressure,” Orbán said.

According to the Prime Minister, things have been simplified in the case of Dániel Karsai, because there will be a referendum on the issue, and then a decision will be made there. On the human side, he said that they are with Karsai, sympathize with him, wish him strength and pray for him.

Dániel Karsai was diagnosed with ALS last August. He filed a lawsuit at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg so that he could end his life with dignity. In its counter-petition, the Hungarian government asked the court to declare Karsai’s request for euthanasia inadmissible. On December 11, Karsai and his brother together with Momentum submitted a referendum initiative on euthanasia.

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

The Hungarian healthcare system is neither private nor public, but something like a “puppy”. They are afraid to move towards the private sector, because then insurance would also have to be privatized, which would be bad for the poor. So they can move in the direction of public health care so that this “mess” does not remain. They don’t want the two to get mixed up, because the profit is with the private sector and the cost is with the state. The ramification of this is that the head of the National Hospital General Directorate was fired. He is grateful to the Hungarian Medical Chamber because they removed the gratuity money, “eliminating such a system is a big deal”.

According to Orbán, there is no intention to participate in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin in the near future.

Orbán also spoke about the fact that they are negotiating with the European Conservatives (ECR) about joining their European Parliament coalition, but they will no longer join any party community before the EP elections. He explained that a significant part of the parties present in the EP are “one branch”, which is taking the union in the wrong direction. Their plan is to influence the center-right with their right-wing coalition.

“Sándor Pintér is doing his job well,” he said. He explained that he would not use the word satisfaction because it was not in his dictionary, and if it “moved into him” he would put down the lute. According to him, we can be satisfied if we have overcome the historical disadvantages.

According to Orbán, his government is for tax reduction, but there are EU regulations, so the excise tax on fuels must be increased from January. Regarding the fact that they could raise even less, he said that these were technical issues, and the finance minister found this combination to be the best.

According to him, the European record inflation was caused by the fact that Hungary was very exposed to foreign energy sources. They are working to reduce this exposure, including solar panel developments. “We are making full strides towards making Hungary self-sufficient in energy,” he said.

Did Orbán tell Putin at their meeting in Beijing to end this “military operation”? – they asked Orbán, who according to him asked the question, is Putin ready for negotiations for a ceasefire? He doesn’t usually speak as strongly as the journalist asking the question, especially not with Putin. Why did Beijing call the Russian-Ukrainian war a military operation instead of a war? – they asked Orbán, who answered: “because this is a military operation. If there is no declaration of war between the two countries. Let us rejoice as long as there is no war. Because if there is a war, there is a general mobilization, and I don’t wish that on anyone,” he said. “I will call it sometimes a war, sometimes a military operation, as the honored guest wishes.”

The prime minister, as the president of Fidesz, said that they will name their candidate for mayor by March. According to him, the biggest force in Budapest is Fidesz-KDNP, but they may not reach 50 percent. When asked whether Dávid Vitézy or Orsolya Ferenczi are among the potential candidates, Orbán repeated that they will name their candidate in March, the others are “café house legends”.

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

According to Orbán, the government always gives respect to the president of the republic, and this is how the Hungarian government addresses Katalin Novák. The President of the Republic did not sign the law passed last week, which would allow state-owned castles to be transferred to private hands free of charge. Katalin Novák sent the law to the Constitutional Court for norms control. János Lázár sees cowardice and old communist reflexes behind Katalin Novák’s decision.

“The wind blew us next to each other,” Orbán said after meeting the Ukrainian president in Argentina. He said he accepted Zelensky’s invitation to discuss issues, but this was conditional on the foreign ministers of the two countries preparing it. They also discussed issues related to EU accession, but he also told the Ukrainian president that the Council of Europe must decide here first, and then we can talk about it.

There is a huge competition for tourism in the world, it is a significant economic force for Europe, according to Orbán, the key issue is the airport and its purchase.

He said that there is a lot of competition in terms of airports, but Hungary is lagging behind both Vienna and Poland. “If the state does not participate in this, it will be permanently left behind,” he said. According to him, the government does not want to claim to be able to operate an airport, which is why we need a partner who can, this will be the French company involved in the acquisition. The transaction can take place at any time.

Orbán was asked what order he gave Lázár about maxi-Dubai: “I’m not the godfather, I’ll leave that to someone else,” he answered. “In general, I want to say that if Hungarians do something, it shouldn’t start out as mini: if we do something, it should be maximal in terms of size and quality,” said Orbán.

Regarding the specific investment, he said that they had been approached by a foreign state that the company he indicated would create a large real estate development in a place that belongs to the “shameful category” (this is Rákosrendező). He appointed János Lázár only to clarify this issue, and also whether the Hungarians and the people of Budapest want this at all. But they are not far from concluding an intergovernmental agreement.

Regarding the salary increase for teachers, the Prime Minister said that they must first receive the letter from Brussels, which ensures that they will receive the promised money. Their plan is to launch a three-year wage improvement program. The three chapters: January 1, 2024, 2025 and 2026.

First, they want to implement a 32.2 percent wage increase. At the end of the wage increase program, teachers’ wages may increase to HUF 800,000.

Orbán said that the tightening of the child protection law did not come before the parliament only because they cannot fight two battles at the same time, now the main goal is the protection of sovereignty.

“I will wage a determined fight with the Minister of Finance,” said Orbán about the tax exemption for mothers of three children. He would definitely like to see this decided in this cycle.

Orbán was also asked about the fact that thousands of migrants have crossed from Hungary to Slovakia in recent months, how could this have happened when there is a border closure in the south? Now, this phenomenon has practically ceased on the Slovak-Hungarian border.

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

The Prime Minister replied that they have a border protection system, the condition and performance of which is constant. The truth is that migrants sometimes manage to break through this. The army could not stay there, they have to practice because of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The police remained, they had to be sent there from the countryside. That’s why they started recruiting border hunters. “This lock is not airtight”, moreover, it “eats money”. Meanwhile, the migrants are becoming wilder and more radical, they also shoot. “We try to stand up, but sometimes they get through.” According to him, the fact that the Croatians entered the Schengen zone and dismantled the border fence is also a new development.

Orbán also undermined the narrative that, according to some Slovakian parties, the Hungarian police were idle, i.e. deliberately allowed the arrivals to cross into Slovakia, and Viktor Orbán wanted to influence the Slovak elections in this way. He rejects “the sometimes read assumption that we would make the migration flow less frequent for political reasons and more dense at other times”.

Orbán considers the sovereignty protection law and who exactly it applies to to be a serious issue. According to him, nothing has happened in the matter yet and we are talking about fears. “I don’t live in the shadow of the fears I have incited,” said the prime minister about the sovereignty protection law passed the previous week.

He recalled that “hundreds of thousands of dollars of foreign influence” appeared on the left, and according to him, they were working to ensure that in the future it would not be possible to obtain foreign support for a campaign through any loopholes. “I’m not saying that this regulation will work flawlessly,” he said. He promised that they would discuss the experiences, but according to him, no one can expect them to “stand as usual”.

According to Orbán, the V4 can be compared to France and Germany in all respects, the plan was for European issues to be considered by three power groups. This fell apart somewhere along the way, but the V4 prime ministers will meet in the spring to see if this strategy still makes sense.

Orbán said about the Israeli-Palestinian war that there are markedly different positions on this in the EU. Hungary says that it has a strategic interest in Israel defending itself and being stable, and not being in a situation of terrorist attack. According to him, “not everyone has embraced this realization yet”, there were big discussions about this, but according to him, the positions are getting closer.

Orbán said that he considers the sovereignty of countries, including Ukraine, important in EU and NATO issues, but he does not want Hungary to be dragged into the war. According to him, it is not in our interest to be in an alliance with a country that conducts an open military attack on another country.

“Ukraine’s NATO membership means that we are obliged to send soldiers from the next morning. We don’t want that,” he said.

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

The BBC asked Orbán about Putin, about the Russian president’s desire to see a demilitarized, neutral Ukraine. What do you agree with Putin about and what do you disagree with? they asked the Prime Minister.

According to Orbán, the issue is two steps ahead of him. He doesn’t want to answer what kind of peace agreement should be concluded after the war, because he thinks the BBC talked about that. According to him, the correct order is the following: first, there must be a ceasefire, and we will give ourselves time to discuss what kind of peace negotiations there will be and what their main framework will be. “Hungary will only go so far: there should be a ceasefire as soon as possible,” he said. If the Europeans do not start negotiations, then “in the end the Russians will agree with the Americans over the head of Europe”. According to the Prime Minister, this danger was avoided during the Crimean crisis, “this was a great feat”, this was the Minsk agreement.

According to the BBC journalist, Orbán did not answer his question: what is his vision for the future, that he wants a neutral zone on his eastern borders, or an allied NAO member? Orbán replied, “Hungary has no vision for any other country, only for itself.”

There is no Turkish-Hungarian agreement. The two countries can make a decision on the matter independently, the Hungarian parliament insists on this, they will determine this – explained Orbán, why Hungary hinders the Swedes’ NATO accession together with Turkey.

The Hungarian parliament has no appetite for the decision

– He told. He recalled that after the Hungarian parliament approved the Finns’ accession, the country sued Hungary in the EU for some reason.

Orbán tried to explain to a foreign journalist why Ukraine is as far from the EU as Makó is from Jerusalem. According to him, something realistic should happen for membership. “They need to be supported with immediate quick decisions, not with a membership, which is a very nice offer, but a distant promise”.

Orbán was also asked about the fact that at last week’s European Council meeting, when EU leaders unanimously accepted that the European Union should start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, only twenty-six out of twenty-seven heads of state and government were present in the room, because he was at the decisive moment he left the room, went for coffee and to the toilet. In the meantime, however, he blocked Ukraine’s financial aid. They asked him why he didn’t walk out of the room when it came to financial aid.

“The German chancellor and the French president can leave, the Hungarian prime minister can leave. Let’s stick with the fact that I went out. I really made it possible for Hungary to maintain its position, to disagree with the decision to be made, but for the decision to be made,” replied Orbán, who said that he left the room at the suggestion of the German chancellor. According to the prime minister, Ukraine cannot be admitted to the union without the decision of the Hungarian parliament, but meanwhile there are 26 countries that expected something else from him at the summit. “There is nothing you can do in such a situation, you have to find a solution. The danger is not that a bad decision will be made, the issue was that the Hungarians will be forced into this bad decision. I had to find a solution so that Hungary would not be involved in a bad decision”. According to Orbán, Hungary’s goal is not to block, but to make good decisions in Brussels.

Photo: István Huszti / Telex

