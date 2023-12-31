This is a true compact, durable as well. Doogee Smini has enough memory and a curious display on the back – MobilMania.cz

#true #compact #durable #Doogee #Smini #memory #curious #display #MobilMania.cz

Smartphones with compact dimensions have been in short supply for some time now. A device with a display diagonal of less than 6 inches and with a palm width of less than 70 mm so that the interested party looks like a needle in a haystack. But from time to time a new phone meeting these parameters emerges, now for example an outdoor phone Doogee Smini.

The durable Doogee is characterized by a 4.5″ display, dimensions 133 x 60 x 13.5 mm and a weight of 155 grams. The phone meets IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G standards, which guarantees that dust does not get into it, it works underwater and it can withstand its strong currents and will not be shaken even by falls on all edges, sides and corners.The phone is on sale for 7000 CZK.

A little rough display

You can recognize the Doogee Smini against other durable phones thanks to its unusual feature – the secondary display on the back. This small adjustable screen shows temperature and humidity, date, time and battery status, allowing you to quickly check more information than would normally be lit on, for example, a locked main screen. By the way, it is of the IPS type, so it would not be able to offer the economical Always on mode, and it has to make do with a rather rough resolution of 480 × 1170 points (fineness of 281 ppi).

The octa-core Helio G99 chipset from Mediatek supported by 8GB of RAM takes care of the performance. The internal 256GB storage can be increased by up to 2 TB using a microSD card (yes, such a thing is already being produced) and if the user wants more storage space, the memory card slot can alternatively be used for a second SIM.

The 50 Mpx main camera, supplemented by a 2 Mpx macro camera, will take care of taking pictures or recording Full HD videos. The front camera has a resolution of 8 Mpx. Despite the small dimensions, the phone found a place for a battery with a capacity of 3000 mAh. In terms of connectivity, the Smini supports 4G, WiFi-6, GPS and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as NFC for mobile payments. The fingerprint reader integrated into the side button will be used for unlocking.

Technical parameters of Doogee Smini:

Size and weight: 133 x 60 x 13,5 mm; 155 g

133 x 60 x 13,5 mm; 155 g Degree of coverage: IP68 | IP69K | MIL-STD-810G

IP68 | IP69K | MIL-STD-810G Operating system: Android 13

Android 13 Display: 4.5″ IPS, 480 x 1170 px, fineness 281 ppi

4.5″ IPS, 480 x 1170 px, fineness 281 ppi Processor: octa-core Helio G99 + GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2

octa-core Helio G99 + GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2 RAM: 8 GB + up to 7 GB of virtual memory

8 GB + up to 7 GB of virtual memory Storage: 256 GB + possibility of expansion by up to 2 TB microSD card

256 GB + possibility of expansion by up to 2 TB microSD card Camera: rear: 50 Mpx + 2 Mpx macro; front: 8 Mpx

rear: 50 Mpx + 2 Mpx macro; front: 8 Mpx Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 2.0, OTG

4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 2.0, OTG Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh

Li-Ion 3000 mAh Navigation: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Other equipment: secondary display, fingerprint reader, accelerometer, magnetic compass, flashlight, proximity sensor

Source: Doogee