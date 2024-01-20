This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Ferrari: Spectacular!

#Cristiano #Ronaldos #Ferrari #Spectacular

The Portuguese star showed off the new member of his exclusive car collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his passion and love for cars, which is why throughout his professional career he has always been known for exclusive and luxurious cars.

Recently, the Portuguese announced a new car through his social networks, which has received thousands of comments from the player’s followers.

Starting in 2024, Cristiano acquired a blue Ferrari Purosangre, which according to The Sun newspaper would be valued at more than 500,000 dollars, which would be approximately two billion in Colombian pesos.

Likewise, the portal detailed that “The captain of Portugal smiled proudly next to the luxurious engine while wearing a Gucci tracksuit valued at more than two thousand dollars.”

This car joins a long list of vehicles from different brands such as Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, Ranger Rover, among others.

Currently, Cristiano is on vacation and it is expected that in the coming days the Al Nassr preseason will begin with the aim of playing some friendly matches for the official season that would begin in the month of February.