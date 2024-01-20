This is even better than British dentistry: Ukrainian children go home

#British #dentistry #Ukrainian #children #home

Due to the notoriously poor British public dental care, the parents of some Ukrainian refugee children are forced to do something shocking: they send them home to the war-torn country, because at least they will be treated there.

The situation was brought to the attention of a British Liberal Member of Parliament, Tim Farron, who said: “a large number of Ukrainian children are returning home”.

The reason was mentioned by the newspaper Daily Mail: 8 out of 10 British dentists, which provide public and therefore free care, do not accept new patients.

The British are very proud of their free healthcare system, the National Health Service (NHS), founded after the Second World War. However, the waiting lists are huge, the waiting time for hospital accidents is at least 4 hours, if it is not a life-threatening matter, and the access to dentistry is also unsatisfactory, to say the least. (Not to mention the crippling strikes over workers’ wages).

In this situation – reminded the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron –

“it is easier for a large number of children to go back to their parents’ country for treatment”.

“With us, you would be hospitalized within a day”

The Daily Mail mentioned the case of seven-year-old Lisa Martiroszova, who lives in Scotland last March, who had to urgently have her teeth extracted and had constant abdominal pain due to the antibiotics she was taking daily. In the end, he and his mother first flew to Poland, and then took a 15-hour bus ride to Kiev.

“For us, this would be classified as an emergency situation and we would go to the hospital the same day or the next day, not just a few months later,” the mother, Oksana, told a British newspaper.

“This is crazy because it can lead to very big problems. I can’t even imagine how parents with small children can live with such a problem”.

According to data requested by the opposition Liberal Democrats, in England alone, by June 2023, 4.4 million children had no dental care, which is 39% of the total number. (For children, the NHS recommendation is to go for an examination at least once a year, and for adults every two years).

Speaking on behalf of his constituency, Farron said: “There are children in Cumbria who have easier access to dental care in a war zone than the NHS dental system, which is supported by tax paid by their parents… the difficulty in my constituency is shocking. Most of our children are Polish, Romanian, Latvian or Ukrainian, so it is easier for them to travel back to their parents’ country”.

British dental DIY solutions: bite forceps, instant glue

During the parliamentary debate, the opposition Labour’s chief health officer, Wes Streeting, claimed that “6 in 10 children go to hospital because of tooth decay, and one in ten Britons treat their teeth with ‘DIY solutions’, which is a moral scandal”.

The inaccessibility of NHS dentistry is a decades-old topic (the central-eastern European dentists that appeared after the EU enlargement in 2004 alleviated it somewhat) and is a storehouse of horror stories.

The British press reported on such suffering people – and this was also published in a summer parliamentary report – who

they either pulled out their teeth themselves with pliers or held them in place with instant glue.

The representatives called the situation “Dickensian” after the author who chronicled the misery of the Victorian era.

Hungarians and others can benefit from the situation

Most recently, at the end of last year, wrote about the fact that more and more Britons are traveling abroad for basic dental treatment that they cannot get at home (in the free system, or they don’t have the money for astronomically expensive private treatment).

Many Brits head for Istanbul or Izmir, also in Turkey, but dental trips to Hungary and Romania are also in great demand. The consulting company Medical Travel Market received 1,500 inquiries in November, which is 450% more than a year earlier.

(However, the report sent from Budapest almost a year ago said that the sector is having difficulty recovering after the COVID pandemic due to the recent livelihood crisis and that the clinics offering urgent interventions are the ones that are more likely to find a foothold).

The teeth of the British, which sometimes follow creative curves instead of straight lines, are the subject of brutal jokes, especially in America. Regardless of the specialists in aesthetic treatments, the island nation suffers from a shortage of dentists and ranks third from the bottom in the list of 22 rich, industrialized OECD countries.

According to the Mail, the number of dentists in the country offering free NHS treatment fell by 121 last year (and by 500 since the quarantines). In front of some of the few surgeries that are still available, patients have been queuing since four in the morning to get in.

There was no free dentist, rather he traveled 20 hours to Kiev

Meanwhile, not only refugee children travel to Ukraine to see a dentist. Last March, a middle-aged man from Cambridgeshire, Richard Howe, decided to seek treatment in Kiev because he was unable to access NHS dentistry in time as a taxpayer.

Although an abscess had developed under one of his teeth, the service informed him that

“no chance of an NHS appointment, find a private doctor.”

The cheapest of the private clinics would have undertaken the treatment for the equivalent of HUF 390,000 in addition to the extra HUF 33,000 charged for emergency care.

Howe’s “luck” was that he lived in Kiev before the war and thus knew the Ukrainian capital, from where they replied that they could receive him immediately. He also arrived in Kiev via Poland, and the trip, together with the treatment, cost half as much as domestic dentistry.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised in April last year to present a plan to the public to reform British dental care, then in December he said that this would happen this year – but did not mention an exact date.

According to the British Parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee, “the state of the service is completely unacceptable in the 21st century”.