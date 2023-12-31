This is Herman van der Zandt’s successor in With the knife on the table | TV

#Herman #van #der #Zandts #successor #knife #table

It came as a big surprise at the end of the special episode of With the Knife on the Table. When presenter Herman van der Zandt thanked his loyal viewers for watching and left the famous quiz café, his successor Sjoerd van Ramshorst was ‘suddenly’ standing in the wings.

Van Ramshorst, who, like his predecessor at the NOS, occasionally makes a trip to Omroep Max, is enthusiastic about his new role. “For me, With the Mes on the Table has been the best quiz on Dutch television for years. I think the combination of knowledge and bluff is wonderful. It is a great honor that I can be the successor to Joost Prinsen and Herman van der Zandt.”

The brand new quizmaster continues in a press release: “I will do my best to continue their wonderful work. In addition, it is nice as a young father to spend more time in the café again. In the near future I will practice some scales so that the windows at the viewers’ homes remain neatly in place.” With this, Van Ramshorst refers to his predecessors, who regularly sang a song with the house musicians of the program. During his penultimate broadcast, Van der Zandt provided ‘fireworks’ with a striking performance, accompanied by the program’s house musicians, Mylou Frencken and Klaas van Dijk.

In a stunner of a New Year’s Eve special, van der Zandt read the questions again in his own recognizable way on Sunday evening. Three teams of ‘wise’ famous Dutch people competed against each other. Among them are new Kro-Ncrv colleagues Maarten van Rossem and Philip Freriks.

Van Ramshorst’s ‘new boss’, Jan Slagter, is also happy with his arrival: “His experience as a presenter, humor and style make him extremely suitable for this role.”

Joost Prinsen

With the knife on the table, a combination of poker (betting and bluffing) and a knowledge quiz, has been one of the most popular television quizzes in the Netherlands for years, with each episode attracting between 800,000 and 900,000 viewers. Started as a program of the NPS (now NTR) and has been broadcast by Omroep Max on NPO2 since 2010. After co-creator of the iconic program, Joost Prinsen (81), said goodbye to the quiz due to illness in 2015, he handed over the baton to Herman van der Zandt (49).

Parting

Van der Zandt will start working at Kro-Ncrv from Monday. NOS – the broadcaster where he said goodbye in a fun way on Friday evening after 23 years – allowed him to take a trip to Omroep Max, but his new employer seems a little less flexible in lending presenters to other broadcasters. Perhaps because, according to rumors, he will continue his career as a quizmaster there, succeeding presenter Philip Freriks in De Slimste Mens.

Earlier this year, Prinsen temporarily returned to the famous With the knife on the table café – which has hardly been renovated since the start of the program in 1997 – when Van der Zandt, who was ill.

On Monday, February 12, Van Ramshorst will make his debut as a host in the well-known café.