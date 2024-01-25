This is how a power bank with a capacity of 50,000 mAh can also charge a laptop. Reduced to 1395 CZK – Živě.cz

#power #bank #capacity #mAh #charge #laptop #Reduced #CZK #Živě.cz

This week Smarty.cz offers 50% discount on selected products when entering the code SMARTY50DAYS. The promotion also applies to the large Swissten Power Line power bank with a capacity of 50,000 mAh and a charging power of up to 100 W. You can buy it for CZK 1,395, elsewhere it is at least five hundred more expensive and on average it costs CZK 2,600.

The Swissten measures 154 x 70 x 67 mm and weighs one kilo, the lithium cells will definitely come through. On the body we find a display showing the charge status and five connectors. One input microUSB (18 W), one USB-C used for input (65 W) and output (100 W) and then three output USB-A (22.5 W, 18 W, 15 W).

The power bank supports the USB Power Delivery standard, so it can send the 100 W to compatible laptops. But it also understands the fast charging technologies Qualcomm QuickCharge, Huawei FCP/SCP and Samsung AFC.

Smarty also has other models on sale. Swissten with a capacity of 60,000 mAh (65 W) costs CZK 1,595. A smaller model with a capacity of 10,000 mAh (20 W) costs CZK 300. And for just 245 CZK you can buy the Xtorm XR104 power bank with a capacity of 10,000 mAh (20 W) equipped with a solar panel. In all cases, these are the lowest prices on the market.

