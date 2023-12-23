This is how Águilas and Leones come out for the second game of the doubleheader (+Details)

#Águilas #Leones #game #doubleheader #Details

Monumental Stadium.- Águilas del Zulia and Leones del Caracas are measuring forces in a doubleheader held at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in Caracas. The first clash was won by the ninth raptor by dominating categorically, with a final score of 4-0.

Just half an hour after finishing the first duel, the second match has begun. Who will win? Both teams require victory, the melenudos to not allow the Cardenales to move away from the lead and the Zulians who continue to search for their place in the postseason.

This is how the teams will come out:

Lions

1 – Harold Castro – CF

2 – César Hernández – 2B

3 – José Rondón – LF

4 – Aldrem Corridor – 1B

5 – Orlando Arcia – DH

6 – Wilfredo Tovar – 3B

7 – Oswaldo Arcia – RF

8 – Gabriel Lino – C

9 – Gabriel Noriega SS

P – Luis Palacios

Eagles

1 – Ali Castillo – 2B

2 – Simón Muzziotti – CF

3 – José Pirela – DH

4 – Rougned Odor – 3B

5 – Ángel Reyes – RF

6 – Osleivis Basabe – LF

7 – Hector Sánchez – 1B

8 – Freddy Galvis – SS

9 – Jesús Sucre – C

P – Carlos Espinal