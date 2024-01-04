This is how Alí Castillo lives his new experience as reinforcement of Bravos de Margarita (+Interview)

#Alí #Castillo #lives #experience #reinforcement #Bravos #Margarita #Interview

University Stadium of Caracas.- The Margarita Braves started their path on the right foot in the Round Robin of the 2023/24 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, by defeating the Tigres de Aragua at home, with a fantastic pitching demonstration.

In this way, the islanders began responding well to the large amount of praise and the high expectations that they created for themselves during the Regular Round, in which they managed to finish nothing more and nothing less than in third position, something tremendously meritorious if we have taking into account the low level with which they started the season.

One of the reasons why this Braves team has gained ground in the analyzes of many facing the postseason is the great reinforcement they took: Alí Castillo. The Águilas del Zulia infielder fits like a glove in a fantastic lineup, with high-level hitters. Furthermore, the great defense that he provides makes the Margariteños one of the most solid and complete teams in the entire League. Prior to Bravos’ debut, Castillo spoke with the media and did not hide his joy at defending the islanders at this stage of the campaign.

“I am quite happy to be once again in the postseason here in Venezuela. More than anything, I would like to thank the Margarita Braves for the opportunity they have given me.”was the first thing Castillo said to the media present.

The Zulian infielder also talked about what the process was like to be selected by Margarita in the Substitutions and Additions Draft. “Before the Draft took place, they called me and told me that if there was a possibility and no other team would take me, they would take me in their pick. I was grateful to them, I was waiting”he explained.

On the other hand, Castillo confessed that the Bravos option was not the only one he had to remain in the current winter baseball season. “I also had offers in the Dominican Republic and Mexico with other teams”.

In addition, the now Braves second baseman expressed his happiness at being constantly considered by other teams when the Eagles fail to advance to the postseason. “You always want to qualify with your team, but it’s baseball, sometimes things don’t work out. You just have to keep working, and make the adjustments. They give me this new opportunity and I continue doing my job”Castillo said.