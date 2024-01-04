This is how billionaires store their luxury cars

#billionaires #store #luxury #cars

Miami has long been a city where it is important to be seen by those who have a lot of money. Luxury cars, the bigger and more expensive the better, should be displayed on the most central streets. That’s how it was before.

Now a new trend has rolled into Miami, and also in other famous world metropolises for that matter.

Luxury cars roll into the apartment

The billionaires show off their luxury cars – but now it’s happening in their own floor.

An example is the property developer Gil Dezer who owns a four-story penthouse in Miami where the billionaire keeps eleven of his luxury cars.

“From my living room I can see two cars, and from my kitchen I can see two more cars,” he says.

He compares the car collection in his penthouse to how an art collector would display one Leonardo da Vinci-work.

“He doesn’t keep it, he puts it on the wall.”

Gil Dezer describes his own three “Mona Lisas”, a McLaren Speedtail, a Porsche 918 and a Bugatti Chiron – luxury cars with a price tag of around one million dollars each.