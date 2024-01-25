This is how Daniel Obajtek was looking for investors for Lotos. There weren’t many people willing

#Daniel #Obajtek #investors #Lotos #werent #people

On Monday, we revealed the main conclusions of the Supreme Audit Office’s audit, which examined the country’s fuel security and, among other things, takeover of Lotos by Orlen. The report is critical of the transaction, in which, according to the Supreme Audit Office, the assets of the Gdańsk company were sold at least PLN 5 billion below their value. Additionally, in the auditors’ opinion, the terms of the merger of fuel giants created “significant risks to Poland’s fuel security.”

The inspection documents accessed by Business Insider Polska show that there were not too many people willing to take over Lotos’ assets.. Their sale was a key condition set for Orlen by Brussels. The European Commission forced the company managed by Daniel Obajtek to implement the so-called remedies, which amounted to the sale of specific parts of Lotos’ business. Without this, Orlen would not have finalized the transaction. The idea was to prevent the concern from Płock from disturbing competition on the Polish market after taking control of its rival from Gdańsk.

Not many people are willing to buy Lotos



Orlen did not submit to the Supreme Audit Office’s audit, for which the people of the chamber’s president, Marian Banaś, filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office. However, the report shows that the company’s president, Daniel Obajtek, appeared at the hearing as a witness. He met on February 23, 2023 with the Supreme Audit Office’s auditors.

President of the Supreme Audit Office, Marian Banaś, in the Sejm | MARCIN BANASZKIEWICZ / FotoNews / Forum / Forum Polish Photographers Agency

He then revealed that the offer to purchase selected Lotos assets was addressed to over 30 entities – the world’s largest fuel companies. Only six companies were supposed to respondwhich expressed interest in specific parts of the business of the Gdańsk company.

The documents accessed by the auditors show that Aramco was interested in purchasing shares in the Gdańsk Refinery and the wholesale business of Lotos. The Hungarian MOL, in addition to the refinery and wholesale, targeted the retail part, i.e. gas stations. Unimot was considering a company producing asphalt and fuel storage facilities. The Slovak concern Envien has become interested in a subsidiary of Lotos that produces biofuels.

Interestingly, Circle K also expressed initial interest in a large package of Lotos assets. This is a Canadian-owned company that took over stations owned by Statoil in 2012 and today has over 380 of them. A presentation prepared by Orlen for the Ministry of State Assets shows that Circle K was looking at shares in the refinery and the wholesale fuel trade segment of Lotos, which eventually taken over by the Saudis and the gas stations belonging to the Gdańsk company, which were bought by MOL.

Circle K did not respond to our questions about Lotos.

The fuel market is shrinking



In response to questions from Business Insider Polska, Orlen confirms that there is no long queue of people waiting for the assets of the Gdańsk-based concern.

“Inquiries regarding the sale of the Lotos group’s assets were sent to several dozen selected companies, of which only a few responded. Strategic investors or even infrastructure funds from Europe or North America were not interested in purchasing the refinery or logistics assets.“- we read in the company’s position.

“This is a direct result of the accelerating energy transformation. The fuel market is systematically shrinking, and more refineries are being shut down in Europe,” add Orlen’s representatives.

In their opinion, this only proves the validity of the merger of Lotos with the Płock concern.

“Continued independent operation of the Lotos group, undiversified and strongly focused on refining activities, would lead to its progressive marginalization, loss of value and lack of development opportunities,” Orlen believes.

The company continues to defend the transaction and rejects the reservations and allegations made by the Supreme Audit Office regarding, among others, prices for the sold Lotos business.

However, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already commented on the merger.

— Everything I know at the moment puts Mr. Sasin and Obajtek in a bad light. I am asking for patience, we are investigating this matter and we will draw legal and organizational consequences – said the head of government at Wednesday’s press conference and informed that the analysis of what was happening at Orlen and Lotos was handled by state services, not only the Supreme Audit Office.

MAP and NIK value similarly



In their report, the auditors compared the offers with specific prices for the Lotos business received by Orlen with valuations prepared by a financial and economic advisor to the Ministry of Assets and estimates prepared by NIK officials. Then they compared the numbers with those recorded in the preliminary agreements signed with investors. The differences in valuations are colossal.

However, the auditors and the advisor to the Ministry of State Assets did not have access to documents regarding the transaction and often relied on analyzes prepared by advisors to the company led by Daniel Obajtek.

Orlen itself – as pointed out by NIK officials – admitted that based on the offers submitted and the course of talks with the investors who submitted them, it was expected that for some of the assets being sold, the final offers might be lower than they were valued by the company led by Daniel Obajtek. However, the Płock company believed that this was mainly the result of poor prospects for the fuel industry and emphasized that the price it would achieve for Lotos’ business was only one of the elements, as synergy effects and safety issues also came into play.

The offers received by Orlen for all the assets that the company had to sell amount to a total of just under PLN 5 billion. Estimated valuation prepared by NIK indicates that they were worth PLN 10.2 billion, and MAP’s advisor, KPMG, valued them at just over PLN 8 billion..

The amounts included in the preliminary sales agreements are almost identical to the offers submitted by those willing to take over the business.

According to the Supreme Audit Office’s valuation, the asset package that Aramco intended to buy, i.e. the wholesale fuel trading segment and shares in the Gdańsk refinery, was worth PLN 9.4 billion. The asset advisor to the ministry valued it at over PLN 5.9 billion.

According to the Supreme Audit Office, Aramco’s final proposal for the purchase of refining assets and the wholesale and aviation fuel segment amounted to a total of USD 550 million. (approx. PLN 2.26 billion). The investor stated that this was his last word and the offer was binding.

Aramco paid – according to the testimony of Orlen’s president – approximately PLN 2.2 billion for shares in the refinery and the wholesale business.

Daniel Obajtek told the Supreme Audit Office that as many as 16 domestic and foreign advisors were hired for the merger of Orlen and Lotos.. The report shows that the valuation of the transaction with the Saudis for the Polish side was made by, among others, EY and Pekao Investment Banking, a daughter company of Bank Pekao.

Author: Bartek Godusławski, journalist of Business Insider Polska