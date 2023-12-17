This is how Dickens Festijn 2023 went in Deventer: ‘It was really busier than ever’ | Deventer

#Dickens #Festijn #Deventer #busier #Deventer

UPDATE + VIDEO Thousands of photos were taken and there was hours of waiting. The 31st edition of the Dickens Festijn in Deventer has proven to be one of the most successful ever. It is estimated that more than 120,000 people attended this year’s Christmas celebration. At peak times there were so many people that the queue was closed. A rarity for the party.

Diego Kemps 17-12-23, 15:00 Last update: 18:57

