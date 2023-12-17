This is how Dickens Festijn 2023 went in Deventer: ‘It was really busier than ever’ | Deventer

#Dickens #Festijn #Deventer #busier #Deventer

UPDATE + VIDEO Thousands of photos were taken and there was hours of waiting. The 31st edition of the Dickens Festijn in Deventer has proven to be one of the most successful ever. It is estimated that more than 120,000 people attended this year’s Christmas celebration. At peak times there were so many people that the queue was closed. A rarity for the party.

Diego Kemps 17-12-23, 15:00 Last update: 18:57

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Morocco/Burkina Faso Mixed Commission: signing in Dakhla of several bilateral agreements

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News