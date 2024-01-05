This is how essential the golden spice is for your body

#essential #golden #spice #body

Turmeric is trending. Whether in capsule form, as an aromatic tea or as an addition to a wide variety of recipes in the kitchen – there is no avoiding the spice with its bright yellow color (curry powder also gets its typical color from turmeric). And rightly so: turmeric is one of the healthiest foods in the world. Along with curry and paprika, turmeric is one of the 10 most important spices in the kitchen. Read on to learn about its health benefits and how it works.

Turmeric: digestive effect

Turmeric, also known as turmeric or Indian saffron, is a spice that has been valued in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries for its diverse health benefits. Its intense yellow color not only gives many dishes an appetizing look, but also indicates the valuable ingredients it contains. The yellow root has a particularly beneficial effect on digestion. turmeric supports the production and release of bile via the gallbladder into the small intestine, where it is responsible for digesting fats. This regulates bowel movements and helps prevent constipation. In addition, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that contribute to Relieving inflammation of the intestinal mucosa contribute. If you have unpleasant flatulence, you will quickly feel better with a freshly brewed turmeric tea. If you season dishes with turmeric or curry powder, you can often avoid unpleasant stomach grumbling or a nasty feeling of fullness after eating.

Turmeric: anti-inflammatory effect

One of the most outstanding properties of turmeric is its anti-inflammatory effects. The spice owes this to a natural active ingredient called Curcumin. Curcumin can provide relief from inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, joint pain, and inflammation of the digestive tract. Experts suspect that curcumin binds to enzymes that are involved in inflammatory processes in the body and thereby blocks them.

Turmeric: antioxidant effect

Oxidative damage occurs from highly reactive molecules with unpaired electrons called free radicals. These react with organic substances such as fatty acids, proteins or DNA, which can lead to diseases and an accelerated aging process. Antioxidants play an important role as they protect the body from free radicals.

Curcumin not only has anti-inflammatory properties, but also has strong antioxidant effects. Due to its chemical structure, curcumin can neutralize free radicals and render them harmless. It also promotes the activity of the body’s own antioxidants, which leads to a particularly effective fight against free radicals.

Green smoothies also have to rely on turmeric: golden milk, also known as turmeric latte, is becoming increasingly popular. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow swear by them. No wonder! The hot drink has a digestive and cholesterol-lowering effect.

New Study: Can Turmeric Damage the Liver?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies turmeric as a generally safe food. However, a new American study from 2023 now provides evidence that the Long-term consumption of this yellow spice could potentially cause liver damage. Using data from participants in the US Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN), researchers have found a connection between turmeric consumption and the potential for liver damage. Between September 2004 and March 2022, a total of 2,392 cases with suspected drug-induced liver injury were included in the study. The evaluation of this data resulted in a total of: ten cases of liver damage, which are associated with the consumption of turmeric. The severity of the cases varied from moderate to severe. Of those affected, five required hospital treatment and one died due to acute liver failure.

In addition, chemical analyzes were carried out which showed that three of the affected people had taken turmeric, especially in combination with black pepper. The scientists consider their study results to be significant. At the same time, however, they emphasize that further research in this direction is required is because only comparatively few cases of liver damage have occurred in the last ten years. People who already have abnormal liver values You should definitely consult a healthcare professional before taking dietary supplements containing turmeric.