This is how humanity would react to an asteroid, according to a simulation

To anticipate humanity’s reaction to an asteroid threatening Earth, a team of scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory created a model to accurately simulate the effect of a nuclear bomb on the celestial body. Here are their conclusions!

What would you do if you learned, waking up one morning, that an asteroid is approaching at high speed and is about to destroy planet Earth? This is the question asked by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).

More specifically, they questioned the possible consequences of a nuclear bombardment on a celestial body.

A idea often portrayed in films science fiction, dangerous, but which also constitutes our only true protection technique against such an event.

On a small asteroid, the nuclear bomb would allow total destruction. However, a larger asteroid would pose a problem, because the explosion would a priori have only effect of breaking it into pieces.

That could therefore make the situation worse, producing multiple impacts all over the planet. It would therefore be necessary to use the correct method to deflect the asteroidwithout breaking it.

A model to simulate the impact of a bomb on the asteroid

In order to prepare well and anticipate possible consequences, the team of researchers created a modeling tool allowing you to simulate what would happen if a nuclear bomb exploded above the surface of an asteroid.

This tool aims to better understand how radiation of a nuclear explosion interacts with the surface of an asteroid, while analyzing the dynamics of the shock wave that could affect the interior.

This technique is called nuclear ablation. It consists of vaporizing part of the surface of the asteroid, with the aim of generating an explosive thrust and a change in velocity.

Thanks to these simulations, the scientists have more information and therefore options for the day when a space rock does indeed fall on Earth.

According to researcher Mary Burkey, at the head of the project« if we had enough time, we could potentially launch a nuclear bomb, sending it millions of miles away at an asteroid heading towards Earth ».

She adds that “ we could then detonate the bomb and deflect the asteroidkeeping it intact, but pushing it in a controlled manner away from Earth, or we could disrupt the asteroid, break it into small fragmentsmoving quickly and which would also miss the planet ».

The model can incorporate a wide variety of initial conditions simulating the kind of asteroids we have recently been able to study up close. These range from solid rocks to piles of rubble.

A simulation made possible by NASA’s DART mission

Thanks to la mission Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) where a kinetic impactor was deliberately crashed into an asteroid to alter its trajectory, scientists learned a lot about the resources needed to redirect a dangerous asteroid.

This new model, called X-ray energy deposition modelnow gives researchers the tools to build on the information obtained with DART.

They are able to explore how nuclear ablation could be an alternative viable for kinetic impact missions. And the results are rather positive.

According to Burkey, nuclear bombs are the human technology with the highest energy density ratio per unit mass. This makes it an excellent tool against the threat of asteroids.

However, as the team writes in their study published in The Planetary Science Journal« predict the effectiveness of a potential nuclear diversion or disruption mission depends on accurate multiphysics simulations of the bomb’s X-ray energy deposition on the asteroid and resulting ablation ».

This requires a wide variety of complex physical packages, and requires a lot of computing power. That’s why Burkey and his colleagues set out to develop an efficient and accurate way to model nuclear deflection for different physical properties of an asteroid.

The best way to prepare for a real threat?

Now these high fidelity simulations are capable of track protons penetrating surfaces materials similar to those of an asteroid such as rock, iron, ice, while taking into account complex processes such as reradiation.

The model also takes into account a wide variety of asteroid bodies. This comprehensive approach makes the model applicable to a wide variety of potential scenarios.

Thus, according to Megan Bruck Syal, director of the LLNL planetary defense project, this simulation would be of invaluable assistance by allowing decision-makers to access precise information.

This would prevent the asteroid impact, protecting critical infrastructure and saving many lives. Even if the probability of a large object hitting Earth in our lifetime is low, this is an event to be anticipated, because the consequences could be apocalyptic…