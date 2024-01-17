This is how it works on your skin

#works #skin

Application of niacinamide in skin care

Niacinamide is used in different products in different concentrations – preferably in serums and creams. One is considered to be well tolerated concentration of about 10%, But even smaller amounts impress with their care effect. Niacinamide is considered gentle – the active ingredient can also be used on “problem skin” such as rosacea in the mornings and the evenings applied and integrated into your daily facial care.

Make product selection dependent on skin type

The choice of niacinamide formulation depends largely on your skin type. For dry skin, for example, one is recommended Combination with hyaluronic acidto give the skin additional moisture – a serum is ideal for this. If you tend to have oily skin, one could Niacinamide product with salicylic acid, like a facial toner, can be the right choice. Mature skin types can effectively integrate niacinamide into their skin care routine by incorporating it into a rich moisturizer incorporate. Find the perfect formula that suits your skin type!

If you want to be on the safe side, you should do so in advance Consult a dermatologist to avoid unintentional irritation.

By the way: You can find the beauty vitamin in numerous foods, unfortunately only in small quantities. However, a high B3 content is in Liver, sardines and peanuts available.

Beautiful skin with niacinamide: The best products

Niacinamide serum from Junglück

The Niacinamide Serum from Junglück (approx. 45 euros) is convincing across the board. The product from the Munich company ensures an even complexion and reduces enlarged pores. Natural cosmetics do not contain any harmful additives or plastic.