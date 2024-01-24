This is how many men are too fat to see their own penis

Imagine: you’re standing in the bathroom, look down and see — instead of a confident overview of your masculinity — only a cozy shelter of your belly. Recognizable? Then we have good news and bad news. The good news: you are not alone. The bad news: That unwanted belly may pose more risks than just visual discomfort.

A belly

In the United Kingdom, 33 percent (!) of men between the ages of 35 and 60 are so overweight that they cannot admire their big friend without bending over. Are they standing upright? Then they can no longer see their own sexual organ. For men between the ages of 51 and 60, this percentage even rises to 44 percent. And now we hear you thinking ‘but we’re not British at all.’ — yet the figures for Dutch men are quite comparable, according to experts.

Oh well, it’s not that bad that you can no longer see your own penis, right? Well, according to medical experts, it certainly is. It turns out that men who no longer have their affairs in sight are at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disorders, and certain forms of cancer. In addition, diabetes and respiratory problems are common in obese people. The risk of these serious diseases and conditions increases as the body fat percentage increases.

But let’s not make it too hard. It’s never too late to change course and strive for a healthier lifestyle. Ultimately, it’s not just about what you see, but especially about how you feel. Do you want to lose weight? Then we have your starting plan for you.

