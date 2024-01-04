This is how much IT professionals spend on a new smartphone

#professionals #spend #smartphone

65 percent of IT professionals indicate that they do not want to spend more than five hundred euros on a new smartphone. Thirteen percent are willing to pay eight hundred euros or more, according to a survey by ITdaily among its readers.

When purchasing a new smartphone, there are many things you can look at. A factor that will ultimately be the deciding factor for many is the price of the device. You may want the very best specifications, but if your budget does not allow it, you will have to look in a lower price range.

An earlier survey among our readers taught us that the majority of IT professionals have a smartphone through their employer, but also that four in ten purchased their own device. The editors of ITdaily therefore wanted to find out the maximum amount that IT professionals are willing to spend on a new smartphone. 250 respondents completed the online readers’ poll.

Everyone has a price

The largest group of respondents (72%) has a budget between 200 and 800 euros. Here we make a distinction between three price levels. 24 percent are looking for devices with a price tag between 200 and 350 euros. 26 percent are willing to spend up to 500 euros and for 22 percent a new smartphone can cost up to 800 euros.

If we look at the extreme price ranges, the percentages are slightly smaller. Fifteen percent remain in the lowest price range and do not want to spend more than 199 euros on a new smartphone. For the remaining thirteen percent, price does not seem to be the first criterion when choosing the ideal device: for this group, a new smartphone may cost 800 euros or more.

