This is how much it will cost to replace the display and battery of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the EU

#cost #replace #display #battery #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #series

2024.01.06| GSM Arena

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series in less than two weeks, and the phones will remain roughly the same price as their predecessors. Today we found out that both repair and hardware replacement cost the same, at least in the EU.

More recent Telefongurus news here!

According to Slovenian mobile service Mobistekla, which sent pictures of the parts yesterday, they have not been confirmed as the phones have not yet been announced, but the quotes include original parts, so it turns out that repairing a broken screen on a Galaxy S24 Ultra will indeed cost €375 .

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be slightly more durable, given that it will have a titanium alloy frame instead of aluminum. We have already collected what we can expect from Ultra on January 17.

We did the same for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ – Exynos 2400 chipset for almost everyone; some markets like the US and Canada are likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, made by California-based Qualcomm. The full expected knowledge list was also leaked a month ago.

Links related to the article:

Also Read:  The Curiosity rover has sent scientists never-before-seen images of Mars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FINANCIAL INCLUSION – La Paositra Malagasy launches into microfinance services
FINANCIAL INCLUSION – La Paositra Malagasy launches into microfinance services
Posted on
SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS
SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS
Posted on
SKSSF leader with indirect criticism against Panakkad; Explanation after the controversy Madhyamam – Madhyamam
SKSSF leader with indirect criticism against Panakkad; Explanation after the controversy Madhyamam – Madhyamam
Posted on
Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile
Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News