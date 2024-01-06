This is how much it will cost to replace the display and battery of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the EU

#cost #replace #display #battery #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #series

2024.01.06| GSM Arena

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series in less than two weeks, and the phones will remain roughly the same price as their predecessors. Today we found out that both repair and hardware replacement cost the same, at least in the EU.

According to Slovenian mobile service Mobistekla, which sent pictures of the parts yesterday, they have not been confirmed as the phones have not yet been announced, but the quotes include original parts, so it turns out that repairing a broken screen on a Galaxy S24 Ultra will indeed cost €375 .

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be slightly more durable, given that it will have a titanium alloy frame instead of aluminum. We have already collected what we can expect from Ultra on January 17.

We did the same for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ – Exynos 2400 chipset for almost everyone; some markets like the US and Canada are likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, made by California-based Qualcomm. The full expected knowledge list was also leaked a month ago.

