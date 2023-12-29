This is how much the Nothing Phone (2a) can cost

This is how much the Nothing Phone (2a) can cost, in addition to the pricing, the RAM and storage options have also been leaked.

We recently reported that the Nothing Phone (2a) appearing in the leaked images will arrive at the end of next February. According to the latest rumor, the price of the basic model is around 400 euros (approx. HUF 153,300), so in exchange you can get a mobile with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage space.

Roland Quandt he also revealed that, that the device is available in white or black. The pricing of the model with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage has not been revealed. Based on the price of the Nothing Phone (2), the Phone (2a) could arrive in the US for $349-$399.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch, 120-hertz, 1084 x 2412 pixel AMOLED display, the phone can be powered by the Dimensity 7200 chip, the main camera and the ultra-wide camera can be 50 megapixels, and the front camera promises to be 32 megapixels.

