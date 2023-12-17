This is how much the RTV license fee will be in 2024. But not everyone has to pay it – we have a list of exempt people [18.12.2023 r.]

#RTV #license #fee #pay #list #exempt #people #18.12.2023

The National Broadcasting Council has determined the amount of license fees that will apply in 2024. As a rule, the fee must be paid by every household with at least one radio or television set. However, there are exceptions to this rule, and the list of people exempt from the obligation to pay an RTV license fee is very long. Check if you are on the list!

We already know how much the subscription fee will be in 2024. The National Broadcasting Council has determined the rates that will apply from January 1. Similarly to this year, the monthly fee for the radio will be PLN 8.70, which translates into PLN 104.40 per year. The fee for a month of using a television or television and radio set will be: PLN 27.30. The recipient will pay PLN 327.60 annually.

Receiver users who pay the subscription fee for the entire year by January 25, 2024 will receive 10 percent discount.

A subscription fee is due pay in advance by the 25th day of the month, for which a fee is payable. The fee can be paid in advance for the entire year or for selected subsequent months. Then the recipients are entitled discount for paying fees for a period longer than 1 month.

Below we present the subscription fees for: use of a radio receiver with discounts.

2 months – PLN 16.90

3 months – PLN 25.10

4 months – PLN 33.80

5 months – PLN 42.00

6 months – PLN 49.60

7 months – PLN 58.30

8 months – PLN 66.50

9 months – PLN 74.70

10 months – PLN 83.40

11 months – PLN 91.60

12 months – PLN 94.00

Amount of subscription fees for using a television or television and radio receiver including discounts:

2 months – PLN 53.00

3 months – PLN 78.70

4 months – PLN 106.00

5 months – PLN 131.70

6 months – PLN 155.70

7 months – PLN 183.00

8 months – PLN 208.70

9 months – PLN 234.40

10 months – PLN 261.70

11 months – PLN 287.40

12 months – PLN 294.90

The obligation to pay for an RTV license fee rests with each household in which it is located at least one radio or television receiver. Regardless of the number of receivers they have in their home or car, individuals pay one subscription fee.

They also pay one fee regardless of the number of radio or television receivers they have in the same building or group of buildings public health care facilities, sanatoriums, nurseries, public and non-public organizational units of the education system, state and non-state universities and social welfare homes.

Other entities are obliged to pay fees for each radio or television receiver you ownincluding those in company cars.

According to the National Broadcasting Council, the fee is paid to cable television, satellite television or a digital platform does not release you from the obligation to pay subscription fees. The need to pay license fees is related to the use of a radio or television receiver, and not to the content of broadcast programs.

Although the obligation to pay subscription fees applies to every household, there are some exceptions to this rule. This is regulated by Art. 4 section 1 of the Act of 21 April 2005 on subscription fees, which states that Certain groups of people are exempt from subscription fees.

The condition for using the exemptions is to present an ID card and documents entitling to the exemption from subscription fees to the post office and submit a declaration of meeting the conditions for using the above-mentioned. layoffs.

Exemptions from subscription fees are available from the first day of the month following the month in which confirmation of the exemption was obtained.

The National Broadcasting Council has published a list of people who, from January 1, 2024, will not have to pay license fees. Those eligible to benefit from the exemption include: elderly and disabled people. Check if you are on the list. In the gallery below we present, who will not have to pay the TV license fee in 2024!

Subscribers have several options for paying for the RTV subscription. The fee can be paid at all post offices and via the website of Poczta Polska SA. Payments can also be made at other financial institutions.

at the post office

on the Payment Platform on the Poczta Polska website

e-transfer

Subscription fees must be paid to the bank account number containing the subscriber’s individual identification number. In order to pay the subscription fee, it is necessary to know the 26-digit subscriber’s bank account number, assigned to each subscriber during the registration of the receivers.

