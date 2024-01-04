This is how pensions have developed in recent years: Pensioners are already receiving further increases in their accounts!

#pensions #developed #years #Pensioners #receiving #increases #accounts

Pensioners did not have to wait long to further increase their income after the Christmas gift from the new government in the form of a 300-euro bonus. Social insurance has already started paying the first pensions with an almost four percent valuation in January.

These days, the Social Insurance Company is already paying pensioners valorized pension benefits, its spokesperson Martin Kontúr informed. Current recipients will thus receive a pension increased by 3.6 percent in their January payment term. The insurance company will also enclose written information with the decision on the pension increase.

Valorization concerns old-age, early old-age, widow’s, widower’s, invalidity, orphan’s and social pensions. Sociálna poisťovňa paid more than 1.77 million pension benefits to more than 1.42 million beneficiaries as of December 31, 2023.

The average amount of the old-age pension was 648.83 euros on that date. Even four years ago, the average amount of the paid pension was at the level of 477 euros. Since the beginning of 2022, average retirement pensions have increased by almost 36 percent.

However, they experienced extreme growth especially in the last election year, when they were significantly valued even twice and increased by more than a quarter year-on-year. The average old-age pension thus increased by more than 130 euros in a single year, from almost 519 euros in December 2022 to the aforementioned almost 649 euros in December 2023.

Pensioners do not have to request an increase

Recipients do not have to apply for an increase in pension benefit separately, Social Insurance takes this step automatically. “Pensions in a higher amount will be paid to them for the first time on the usual payment date in January 2024 (on even days from the 2nd to the 24th of the month) and with an additional payment from January 1, 2024 until the day before the payment date in January 2024,” informs the Social Insurance Company.

Pensions awarded before 2024 are increased by 3.6 percent of the monthly pension amount from January 1, 2024. For the increase from January 1, 2024, the percentage of extraordinary valorization from July 1, 2023 is taken into account. Pensions that will be granted by the Social Insurance Company from January 1, 2024, will be valorized by 14.5 percent. Pensioners can also calculate the new amount of their pension on this calculator.

What about minimum pensions?

Nothing changes in the valuation of minimum pensions in 2024. A special mechanism applies to this type of pension. “For the valuation of the pension from January 1, 2024, by law, the increase of the pension to the amount of the minimum pension is not taken into account. The amount of the granted pension is increased without this increase,” informs the Social Insurance Company.

If the amount of the pension will be lower than the minimum pension even after valorization, the Social Insurance Agency will further increase the amount of the pension to the amount of the minimum pension. Since the amount of the minimum pension does not change from January 1, 2024, the pensioner will continue to receive the pension in the unchanged amount, i.e. the minimum pension that is financially more advantageous for him after the pension is valued.

If the amount of the pension after valorization is higher than the amount of the minimum pension, the right to the minimum pension ceases and the Social Insurance Agency will pay the pensioner the pension in the new, higher amount. This will be more advantageous for him than the minimum pension received until then.