This is how people and animals benefit

Miezi, Bello, Bunny, Hansi and Co. are much more than just animal roommates. For most pet owners, they are four-legged or feathered members of the family. And in this role they fulfill important social tasks, according to the results of a long-term study on coping with grief.

Especially for older people who have lived with their partner for many years or decades, it is an immense loss when this person suddenly disappears from their lives due to death or separation. It is completely normal that grief can also lead to a feeling of loneliness or even depression.

A research group from Florida State University conducted a long-term study to examine the influence pets can have on coping with grief and mental health during this phase. The scientists summarize their results in the magazine “The Gerontologist”. “Overall, the results of our study suggest that pets help mitigate depressive symptoms and feelings of loneliness in middle-aged and older individuals after a major social loss.”

Another result of the study is that pets not only alleviate the symptoms through their unconditional love, but can also specifically help in dealing with grief simply through their presence, loyalty and reliability. In difficult times, many pet owners open up to their animal family members much more easily than they would to another person.

Pets reduce the impact of loss

The large “Health and Retirement Study” (HRS) has been running in the USA since 1992. Based on individual data from around 20,000 people surveyed, the researchers focused on four comparison groups: people with pets and people without pets were each divided into groups that either experienced an immense loss or not.

After evaluating the data, the scientists recognized a significant difference between people with pets and those without animal family members. “Pets are not able to completely prevent deterioration in mental health as a result of a loss. However, our observations suggest that they can minimize the negative effects.”

Lonely seniors take care of shelter cats

A current study by the Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) has now specifically examined the extent to which caring for a cat from an animal shelter can help improve the mental health of seniors. This study also wanted to find out whether a house cat could reduce the loneliness of seniors living alone.

Aim of the study: To prove that volunteering as a foster home for shelter cats allows seniors to create a lasting human-animal bond that benefits both human and cat health.

At the start of the study, all animals involved were dewormed, neutered, vaccinated, chipped and treated for fleas and ticks. A supply of cat litter, food, toys and other utensils was also provided so that the seniors’ cats were well looked after.

Seniors were persuaded to participate through flyers, publications and personal conversations in senior living facilities. Participants then completed health questionnaires before being matched with the cats. During the study, monthly check-ups and veterinary care ensured that the four- and two-legged study participants were always in good health.

Win-win situation for seniors and cats

After just four months, the researchers observed a significant decrease in loneliness scores. The press release states: “The project shows that caring for cats can make a measurable difference in the lives of older people who live alone.”

Project leader Sherry Sanderson explained that foster cats from shelters can help more than just older people lead healthier, happier lives. For the velvet paw, an adoption from the animal shelter also means returning to a loving and protected home.

However, the prerequisite for this is that obstacles or barriers to keeping cats for seniors must be removed or greatly simplified in advance. For the project manager, this includes regular examinations of future pets by veterinarians, no deposit and adoption fees, and secure care for the animals.

After the study was completed, 97.5 percent of seniors said they wanted to adopt their cat. A wonderful win-win situation for both the velvet paws and the elderly.

Wouldn’t such a “cat care program” also be a very good idea for Germany? On the one hand, animal shelters are stopping the admission of more pets due to overcrowding. And on the other hand, sad and lonely seniors sit in their apartments and want nothing more than a roommate who will give them love and attention. And who would be better suited for this than a velvet paw?