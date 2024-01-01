This is how Portal would be if Valve had developed it for Nintendo 64! [VIDEO]

#Portal #Valve #developed #Nintendo #VIDEO

Nintendo’s cassette console (for which a hardware accessory was also made, but the N64DD was finally released only in Japan…) and Valve’s revolutionary platform with an inside view would be a great match.

Portal 64: First Slice has been released. This is how the developer of the project (ONE person!) calls the demake, which currently only contains a small part of the first part. Therefore, it is no coincidence that the subtitle is “first slice” in Hungarian. The original Portal was released in 2007 as part of Valve’s excellent The Orange Box. In it, we could also find the base game of Half-Life 2 and the first episode (they could be bought separately before), but the package released in the fall of 2007 did not have these stars, but rather Half-Life 2: Episode Two, as well as Portal and Team Fortress 2. It was insanely worth investing in the package, although the sequel to Portal has been released since then (in 2011). The other two IPs stuck to the number 2, which is characteristic of the Gabe Newells…

James Lambert was also sucked in by the IP, so he undertook to implement the Nintendo 64 demake. In the conversion, the original game is approx. it already has a dozen test rooms, a fully functional weapon, and a functional physics. We can now run this on a Nintendo 64. In the video embedded below, Lambert thanked for the support and also presented the Portal-themed items (Nintendo 64, controller, cassette) received from some of the project’s supporters. But let’s not forget that this is just the beginning, as Lambert has promised to port the puzzle platformer’s other test rooms and plans further developments.

If Gabe Newell and Valve don’t realize Portal 3 (we simply accepted that the studio shied away from the triple number, and that’s why the VR-exclusive Half-Life: Alyx didn’t get that number either), it’s still a can be called an excellent fan project. To download, all you have to do is visit Lambert’s GitHub page, where you can find all the details. Owning the original game is required! Good game.

Source: GameRant