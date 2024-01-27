This is how Princess Charlene celebrated her birthday

The Monegasque court shared photos of Charlene on its Instagram account on Thursday. First a congratulations on a beautiful photo of the princess. A second photo shows that the princess and her family are actually celebrating her 46th birthday.

“This Thursday, January 25, Princess Charlene celebrated her birthday with her family at the Condamine market,” it says. Complete with a huge cake that will especially appeal to the twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella (both 9).

Charlene shows herself

Charlene has started the year well and regularly shows up at all kinds of events. The day after her birthday, she was with the whole family at the Sainte-Dévote celebrations in Monaco, where they attended the traditional burning of a sailboat.

Radiant Charlene

Charlene has found her niche again since last year. After a difficult period, the marriage with Albert now seems to have received a real boost. The two have been spotted together again recently during public events and Charlene is radiant more.

This was also evident earlier in the week when she attended a charity football match organized by the Fight Aids Monaco association. The royal family clearly enjoyed themselves and sisters-in-law Charlene and Stéphanie in particular enjoyed themselves to the fullest.

Royals kissing each other in public was unheard of decades ago. Nowadays things are different…

January 27, 2024

