This is how Samsung announces the launch of its new personal well-being application

#Samsung #announces #launch #personal #wellbeing #application

The story follows a modern young man who shares how the new AI-based Samsung Health is helping him transform his everyday habits, ushering in a new era in health technology.

In a world where personal well-being is a growing priority, Samsung takes a step into the future with the launch of Samsung Health for daily well-being, powered by Galaxy AI. With global studies revealing that only 12% of people feel their well-being is at the right point and 45% of Gen Z avoid seeking help due to lack of comfort in discussing it, the brand is looking to change the game with its latest innovation.

As part of the annual Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung presented this evolution through a short film created by Ogilvy New York. The story follows a modern young man who comes face to face with his prehistoric instincts personified by a caveman. The protagonist shares how the new Samsung Health based on artificial intelligence is helping him transform his daily habits, thus marking the beginning of a new era in health technology.

Samsung Health not only offers a revolutionary approach to wellness monitoring, but also addresses the need for personalization. Seamlessly integrating with Samsung’s device ecosystem, it provides personalized recommendations to improve sleep, exercise and daily movement. This synergy between technology and lifestyle seeks to facilitate positive changes.

“Samsung has an exciting vision for the future of people’s health and is creating solutions based on the real, innate and unfiltered way people make decisions about their well-being every day. We wanted to rely on that reality and, at the same time, take the edge off the issue, recounting that decision-making in a humorous way. “We are delighted to help Samsung usher in this new era in its technology,” said Mohamed Diaa, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy New York.

Samsung Health is not just an app; is a tool that addresses the challenges of everyday well-being with empathy and cutting-edge technology. With this innovation, the brand demonstrates its continued commitment to improving people’s lives through smart and accessible solutions.