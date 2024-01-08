This is how Serbians and Russians celebrate Orthodox Christmas

#Serbians #Russians #celebrate #Orthodox #Christmas

What is Russian Orthodox Christmas like?

In Russia, Christmas is celebrated on January 7 and is preceded by a 40-day holiday period called Lent, during which people fast, i.e. do not eat meat. The Lent period ends on January 6, which is indicated by the rising of the first star, the Time and Date website reports about the country. On January 7, people exchange gifts and visit their relatives. Before January 7 is Christmas Eve, which marks the beginning of an old traditional holiday, Svyatki.

Orthodox Christmas is a national holiday in Russia, and shops are closed. Due to the proximity of the New Year, it also happens in some years that the Russian government orders a public holiday from January 1 to 10.

The Russian Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7 because the Julian calendar is used in the country, so that is when the holiday falls.

How do Serbians celebrate Orthodox Christmas?

Serbian Christmas is similarly celebrated on January 7 according to the Julian calendar, but with completely different customs. People used to send each other postcards on the occasion of Christmas, but now they wish each other a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year via e-mails and chat messages, reports the Serbonika internet portal.

However, the festive period in Serbia starts already in autumn and lasts until the winter period. The celebration includes several slavs, which mean the celebration of family patron saints. The biggest celebrations are held in honor of St. Nicholas, and several traditions are associated with his day – for example, on St. Nicholas Day, wheat is planted in a pot so that it will sprout for Christmas, and it is used to decorate the Christmas decorations. Three weeks before Christmas, Serbs celebrate three holidays on Sundays, during which they celebrate children, mothers and fathers.